Nanyang Optical announces tender sale of Shenzhen inventory

Optical frames

Sunglasses

Optical and related inventory

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2026 - Nanyang Optical Co. Pte Ltd (In Liquidation) is inviting expressions of interest from optical retailers, distributors, wholesalers, exporters, and trade buyers for the acquisition of its inventory through a tender sale process.The inventory, currently located in Shenzhen, China, presents an opportunity for businesses in the optical industry to acquire a substantial range of products suitable for retail, wholesale, and export markets.Available inventory includes:

Interested parties are invited to obtain detailed inventory listings and tender documentation and submit offers in accordance with the tender sale process.



This opportunity may be of interest to companies seeking to expand their product offerings, replenish inventory, or secure eyewear stock for regional and international markets.



For enquiries, inventory listings, and tender documents, please contact:



Robert Khan & Co Pte Ltd

Tel: +65 6333 5668

WhatsApp: +65 8223 0954 ; WeChatID: RobertKhanCo

Email: tender@robertkhanco.com ; Website: robertkhanco.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.