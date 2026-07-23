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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZenaTech: Drone-as-a-Service drives 93% of Q1 revenue

July 23, 2026 | 09:58
(0) user say
ZenaTech, listed on Nasdaq under ticker ZENA, reported its Drone-as-a-Service model contributed 93% of first-quarter revenue, expanding AI-powered drone commercialisation across engineering data collection and other commercial applications.

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) is combining AI-powered drone technology, enterprise software and professional services through its Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) model, supporting commercial applications across engineering data collection, agriculture, warehouse management, facility inspection and property maintenance.

Through DaaS, enterprise customers can access drone equipment, trained personnel, mission execution, data collection and project deliverables without purchasing and maintaining a complete in-house drone system. The model extends ZenaTech's business beyond equipment sales and enables the company to generate recurring service revenue from customers' operational requirements.

ZenaTech reported revenue of CAD 8.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 640% from CAD 1.13 million in the same period of 2025. DaaS contributed approximately CAD 7.8 million, accounting for around 93% of quarterly revenue.

In 2025, the company generated annual revenue of CAD 12.9 million, up 558% from approximately CAD 2 million in 2024. DaaS contributed approximately CAD 10.1 million during its first full year of operations, representing around 78% of total annual revenue.

Acquisitions Support Service Network Expansion

ZenaTech has expanded its DaaS operations through a combination of internal technology development and acquisitions. The acquired businesses bring existing customers, professional teams and local operating capabilities, while ZenaTech gradually introduces drones, automated data collection and AI-supported analytics into selected workflows.

In 2025, the company completed 20 acquisitions, including 19 businesses providing engineering data, facility inspection and related professional services, as well as one enterprise software company.

By June 2026, ZenaTech had completed its 24th DaaS-related acquisition and expanded its services into property cleaning, facility inspection and maintenance.

Through its ZenaDrone subsidiary, ZenaTech has also developed drone products for indoor and outdoor operations. The IQ Quad supports site data collection, engineering imagery and 3D modelling, while the IQ Nano uses barcode and RFID scanning to support inventory records, shelf inspections and indoor data collection.

The company's reported revenue growth, acquisition activity and DaaS contribution provide investors following the AI and drone sectors with measurable indicators of how its technologies are being integrated into commercial operations and converted into service revenue.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ZenaTech

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TagTag:
ZenaTech ZENA Drone-as-a-Service DaaS

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