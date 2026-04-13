Phu My Hung launches second sales phase of Harmonie project

During the first sales phase on March 14, the project recorded an almost 100 per cent take-up rate for units in the Camellia (A2) and Lavender (A3) towers.

The total number of bookings reached around 1,500, more than 2.5 times the number of units available.

Many buyers who were unable to secure a unit in the first phase have chosen to retain their reservation deposits to participate in the upcoming launch.

Thousands of customers participate in the purchasing lottery of Harmonie apartments in Phase 1

Affordable pricing, attractive sales policies, flexible payment schedules, and the strong reputation of Phu My Hung Development Corporation are among the key factors drawing buyers to the venture.

Developed by Phu My Hung Development Corporation, one of Vietnam’s leading real estate developers, Harmonie is emerging as an attractive asset accumulation opportunity for a wide range of buyers, including investors, buy-to-let purchasers, and particularly young homebuyers.

According to Bui Duy Toan, director of Sales and Marketing at Phu My Hung Development Corporation, the developer is offering incentives that stand out from other projects, such as extended payment schedules, a zero-interest loan programme, and principal repayment grace periods until handover.

“For more than two years, buyers do not need to worry about any additional financial burden. This gives them greater peace of mind to accumulate assets, plan investments, and manage capital more proactively,” Toan said

This policy also supports buyers’ aspirations to own real estate while providing greater confidence for customers seeking to expand their investment portfolios.

“For younger buyers, channels such as stocks and cryptocurrencies are often viewed as short-term investments or a way to accumulate capital before moving into larger assets. Our policy enables young customers to purchase real estate without facing excessive upfront capital requirements or being overly exposed to market risks when unexpected events occur, as the financial commitment remains within a manageable range,” he said.

Phu My Hung signs memorandums of understanding with banks to offer financing support for home-buyers

Moreover, the project is positioned as a long-term asset accumulation opportunity.

“By the time units are handed over in 2028, the real estate market is expected to move in step with broader economic growth, supported by infrastructure momentum and the development orientation of the surrounding area. As infrastructure is completed and large-scale projects gradually take shape, property values are likely to increase, while rental demand is expected to remain readily available in the market,” Toan said.

Harmonie is part of the Phu My Hung Development Corporation ecosystem and is being developed in line with the developer’s high-end living standards, featuring modern amenities, a high-quality living environment, and a community of residents sharing similar educational backgrounds and lifestyles.

Phu My Hung Development Corporation Harmonie marks the developer’s first footprint in northeastern Ho Chi Minh City under its “Phu My Hung 2.0” development strategy, which focuses on product quality, customer experience, and transparency.

It is also considered the most accessible apartment project launched by Phu My Hung Development Corporation over the past decade, thanks to its favourable sales policies and flexible payment schedule, making homeownership more attainable for buyers.

“Although buyers from Ho Chi Minh City account for a large share, around 60-70 per cent, Harmonie is also attracting strong interest from customers across the southeastern and southern regions, as well as from more distant provinces such as Binh Phuoc, Da Lat, and even northern localities including Hanoi, Haiphong, and Quang Ninh,” Toan said.

The project offers several notable advantages, including its location adjacent to the Northern Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Urban Area. It is designed around a “a five-element harmony” concept, allowing residents to enjoy a resort-like living environment with a full range of amenities such as kindergartens, supermarkets, and food and beverages services.

In addition, the venture is planned as a fully gated compound with a high level of security, a quiet environment, and management standards aligned with those of Phu My Hung Development Corporation.

Master plan of the Harmonie project

Moreover, following the merger of Binh Duong into Ho Chi Minh City, infrastructure development is expected to accelerate, supported by an integrated transport network comprising metro lines, expressways, and ring roads, creating more convenient connectivity for residents travelling to and from the venture.

As one of Vietnam’s leading property developers, Phu My Hung Development Corporation applies a consistent business philosophy across all of its projects, maintaining high standards in legal transparency, customer-centricity, on-schedule construction progress, and premium product quality.

After more than three decades of growth, Phu My Hung Development Corporation has become one of the country’s leading real estate development groups.

Starting with the Phu My Hung Urban Area project in southern Ho Chi Minh City, the developer has since expanded northward with projects such as Hong Hac City in Bac Ninh province.

In the coming period, Phu My Hung Development Corporation plans to further expand into other localities, including the Phu Hung Khang project in Phu Tho province and the Sen Viet project in Dong Nai province.

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