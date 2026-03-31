Phu My Hung opens Harmonie sale gallery, offers preferential financing

The launch on March 28 follows positive market feedback from an initial release in mid-March. Located in Chanh Hiep Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the project spans two hectares with five towers of 32 to 34 storeys, providing 1,490 apartments.

The five towers – named Ivies, Camellia, Lavender, Olive, and Peony – are arranged in a radial layout designed to form a central green valley, improve natural ventilation, and expand landscape amenities. Their orientation and interior design also incorporate feng shui principles based on the Five Elements.

Phu My Hung representatives at the inauguration of the sale gallery for Phu My Hung Harmonie

According to Bui Duy Toan, director of Sales and Marketing at Phu My Hung Development Corporation, after more than 30 years of developing the Phu My Hung urban area in southern Ho Chi Minh City, the company is entering a new phase – Phu My Hung 2.0 – aimed at bringing its living standard closer to residents in dynamic urban areas.

"Phu My Hung Harmonie is not merely a new residential development, but a new standard of living – the Phu My Hung Lifestyle," Toan said at the event.

The project follows an all-in-one model, offering integrated amenities including recreational facilities, podium services such as retail and education, and professional property management with a multi-layered security system.

"We believe Phu My Hung Harmonie will provide a high-quality living environment while contributing to a civilised, prosperous, and sustainable community," Toan said.

He added that the project represents a branded asset from a reputable developer, with transparent legal status and investment potential in the emerging centre of former Binh Duong, offering a product that is easy to buy, sell, and lease.

Phu My Hung signed MoUs with partner banks to introduce financing solutions for homebuyers

At the event, Phu My Hung signed MoUs with partner banks – including Vietcombank, BIDV, and VIB – to introduce financing solutions for homebuyers. Under the partnership, buyers can access flexible policies including a zero per cent interest rate during the preferential period and principal repayment grace until handover in the fourth quarter of 2028, for loans covering up to 30 per cent of the apartment value.

For buyers not opting for bank financing, the developer is offering alternative incentives, including an extended payment schedule of up to 29 months to ease cash flow pressure.

Phu My Hung Harmonie is one of the few affordable housing projects developed by the company over the past decade. Its first launch on March 14 recorded an almost 100 per cent absorption rate, with around 1,500 bookings – more than 2.5 times the number of units released.

Many buyers who missed out in the first round chose to retain their reservation deposits for the next phase. Bookings for the second sale phase are now open, with the next launch expected in mid-April.

Artist's impression of Phu My Hung Harmonie

Phu My Hung Harmonie is located near major industrial parks such as Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park I and II, which host a large concentration of expatriates and highly skilled workers. It is also close to the planned Northern Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Urban Area, which is expected to include research, technology, and innovation functions, with a 100-hectare concentrated digital technology zone planned adjacent to the project.

These advantages are expected to support the development of a high-quality amenity ecosystem for residents, while stimulating medium- to long-term housing demand and creating additional growth potential as infrastructure is upgraded and regional economic momentum strengthens.

The planned sci-tech urban area is intended to become a key driver for attracting global technology groups and highly qualified multinational talent, with social infrastructure, transport connectivity, and urban services in the core area expected to be prioritised for integrated and sustainable development.

The on-site sale gallery allows buyers to experience the product offering, from standard handover units to fully furnished model apartments. It is the first sale gallery developed by Phu My Hung in northeastern Ho Chi Minh City, aimed at supporting buyers through the research and decision-making process.

In addition to a unit presented according to handover standard with detailed material specifications, the developer has completed three fully furnished model apartments to help visitors visualise living spaces and explore design options. Weekend shuttle bus tours from Phu My Hung Urban Area to the project site will be organised every Saturday and Sunday.

Phu My Hung Harmonie is part of the developer's long-term strategy to expand the Phu My Hung living model to a broader customer base, particularly younger buyers.

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