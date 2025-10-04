Phu My Hung inaugurates new real estate transaction office in Hanoi

Phu My Hung's real estate transaction office is located at 677 Lac Long Quan street, Tay Ho ward, Hanoi

Phu My Hung has had a licensed business office in Hanoi for nearly 25 years, typically located in prime office buildings. However, with the aim of enhancing customer service quality, the new real estate transaction office offers a convenient location with excellent transportation connectivity, and is specially designed as a dedicated space, optimised for functionality, equipped with high-end facilities, and exuding elegance.

This allows visitors to comfortably explore and experience the company's projects in a luxurious reception environment.

Currently, in addition to Hong Hac City project in Bac Ninh province, Phu My Hung is also preparing to launch a new urban area in former Hoa Binh City (now part of Phu Tho province).

Thus, the opening of the new real estate transaction office reflects Phu My Hung's long-term development strategy in the Northern market, following over 32 years of successful operations in southern Vietnam.

The grand opening of Phu My Hung's real estate transaction office in Hanoi and the announcement of strategic developers of Hong Hac City, Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam

During the launch event in Hanoi, Phu My Hung announced a strategic partnership with Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, a subsidiary of Nomura Real Estate Development from Tokyo, to jointly develop Hong Hac City. Under this agreement, Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam will be co-investors on the project.

First introduced in June, Hong Hac City marks the initial step in Phu My Hung's expansion strategy beyond Ho Chi Minh City. The project benefits from Phu My Hung's extensive resources, including large-scale urban development and operating experience, strong financial capacity, a vast and reputable partner ecosystem, and high brand credibility. Meanwhile, Nomura is one of Japan's leading real estate developers with nearly 70 years of experience.

The collaboration between these two famous investors from Vietnam and Japan affirms the long-term potential of Hong Hac City as a modern urban area shaped by a team of credible, experienced, and capable international developers, ensuring a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

At the event, Phu My Hung also signed a cooperation agreement with VIB Bank to implement a financial support programme for Hong Hac City homebuyers. As of now, five banks have partnered with the developer to offer financing packages for this project: BIDV, Vietinbank, Vietcombank, VIB, and ACB.

Customers can now receive loans of up to 70 per cent of the contract value, with zero interest rate and a grace period on principal payments from contract signing until the handover date as per the purchase agreement. For the 12 months following handover, buyers will continue to receive an interest rate subsidy of 3 per cent (applied to the total interest charged by the bank).

Signing ceremony between Phu My Hung and sales agencies of Hong Hac City

Strategically located in Bac Ninh, at the gateway to the capital region and the heart of northern Vietnam's key economic zone, Hong Hac City spans 197.76 hectares, master-planned with complete infrastructure, green parks, multi-story parking facilities, and essential public service buildings such as healthcare, education, sports, and culture. The overall construction density of the urban area is just 27.9 per cent, with a projected population of over 27,000 residents.

The project is designed as a multifunctional “all-in-one” urban complex, with full amenities and services within walking distance. Hong Hac City comprises three residential subzones featuring semi-detached villas, shophouses, and terraced townhouses. Among these, Hong Phat Subzone will be the first to be developed, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Hong Hac City is said to have exceptional growth potential, especially as Bac Ninh is actively pushing forward major infrastructure projects near the development, such as Ring Road No.4 (just a few kilometres away), Gia Binh International Airport (16 km away), and a new highway connecting the airport to Hanoi.

Furthermore, Bac Ninh is currently among the top provinces in Vietnam in terms of economic scale, and has a large expatriate workforce. The synergy of strategic location, thoughtful urban planning, strong economic momentum, and ongoing regional infrastructure investment positions Hong Hac City to meet the rising demand for high-quality housing from both local residents and the 23,000 foreign experts working in the province.

