Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IVECO and PETRONAS renew commercial vehicle innovation partnership

July 10, 2026 | 11:17
(0) user say
IVECO and PETRONAS Lubricants International renewed their partnership covering exclusive supply and co-engineering of the IVECO URANIA and IVECO TUTELA fluid ranges, strengthening support for IVECO's European dealer network.

TURIN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 – IVECO, one of Europe's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, and PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) have officially renewed their long-standing strategic partnership for an additional five years. The agreement extends the partnership through 2032, reinforcing a collaboration that has driven innovation, performance, and sustainability in the commercial transport sector for more than 50 years.

PETRONAS Lubricants International and IVECO renew their strategic partnership through 2032, marking over 50 years of collaboration

PETRONAS Lubricants International and IVECO renew their strategic partnership through 2032, marking over 50 years of collaboration


The renewal ensures the continued supply and joint engineering of a comprehensive range of lubricants designed for commercial vehicles. From advanced engine oils to transmission fluids, brake fluids and coolants, PLI and IVECO will continue to formulate solutions specifically engineered to meet the demanding operational requirements of IVECO's commercial vehicle portfolio across Europe.

A Legacy of Technical Excellence

This milestone reflects the sustained success of the co-branded IVECO URANIA engine oils and IVECO TUTELA technical fluids, developed through decades of joint R&D and a shared commitment to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions that maximise vehicle uptime and extend component life. The ranges are also the only fluids recommended by IVECO.

The partnership's rapid pace of innovation was recently highlighted by the launch of Urania Next 0W-16. This breakthrough –the first SAE 0W-16 engine oil developed specifically for heavy-duty applications – delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, reduced CO₂ emissions, and extended oil drain intervals. Furthermore, the formulation is Euro 7 ready, supporting improved efficiency and emissions performance for IVECO's latest generation of engines.

Domenico Nucera, Chief Quality & Operations Officer, Iveco Group, commented, "The renewal of the agreement with PETRONAS Lubricants International confirms the strength of a long-standing collaboration built on shared technical expertise and a common ambition to continuously improve performance, efficiency, and sustainability across our vehicle and powertrain portfolio. Through the co-engineering of our IVECO URANIA and IVECO TUTELA ranges, we are able to deliver solutions that maximise vehicle uptime, optimise total cost of ownership, and support our customers and dealer network with the highest standards of quality and reliability."

Driving Dealer and Customer Value

The renewed agreement also places a strategic focus on the IVECO dealer network. Beyond providing cutting-edge products, PLI will implement targeted initiatives aimed at strengthening dealer engagement and reinforcing customer awareness of IVECO's officially approved lubricants. These initiatives are expected to support dealer business growth across European markets, while helping customers benefit from enhanced vehicle reliability and optimised total cost-of-ownership.

Domenico Ciaglia, Group Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), said: "This partnership renewal demonstrates what can be achieved through a long-term forward-thinking collaboration, with consistency, and a shared commitment to excellence. Through continuous product innovation, we have been able to co-develop market-leading solutions such as the Urania Next 0W-16 engine oil formulation, seamlessly integrated into IVECO's ecosystem. This collaboration enables us to deliver greater value to the industry by combining our expertise and driving innovation together.

Looking ahead, PETRONAS Lubricants International remains fully committed to supporting the IVECO Group with forward integrated reliable, high-performance products and solutions that create lasting value for its network and customers.

This renewed collaboration further reinforces the foundation of PLI's broader strategic roadmap, demonstrating how technical excellence and trusted partnerships can drive sustainable, long-term value internationally."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com.

By PETRONAS Lubricants International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IVECO Petronas Commercial vehicle innovation IVECO PETRONAS partnership IVECO Lubricants renewal

Related Contents

PETRONAS launches next-generation Syntium lubricant meeting latest API and ILSAC standards

PETRONAS launches next-generation Syntium lubricant meeting latest API and ILSAC standards

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore firms promote renewable energy exports

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore firms promote renewable energy exports

PETRONAS and Quaker Houghton Partner on Industrial Metalworking Solutions in Malaysia

PETRONAS and Quaker Houghton Partner on Industrial Metalworking Solutions in Malaysia

Meeting gas demand crucial for growth

Meeting gas demand crucial for growth

Malaysia's Petronas keen on renewable and sustainable energy in Vietnam

Malaysia's Petronas keen on renewable and sustainable energy in Vietnam

PetroVietnam and Petronas work on Ca Mau gas-power-fertiliser complex

PetroVietnam and Petronas work on Ca Mau gas-power-fertiliser complex

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SINEXCEL enters Japan's frequency regulation market

SINEXCEL enters Japan's frequency regulation market

Study: 53% of employers can't find AI-ready graduates

Study: 53% of employers can't find AI-ready graduates

WuXi Biologics facility secures FDA approval for autoimmune drug

WuXi Biologics facility secures FDA approval for autoimmune drug

Danfoss signs deal to acquire Alfagomma

Danfoss signs deal to acquire Alfagomma

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020