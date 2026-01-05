Samsung unveils 2026 hero product lineup ahead of CES

SYDNEY, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics has begun unveiling hero products that will join its 2026 line-up, ahead of CES 2026 – the world's largest IT and consumer electronics show (6-9 January 2026).

By pushing the limits of innovation across product series', Samsung is helping Australians experience a new standard of living by transforming products into companions that quietly weave through everyday moments to bring convenience, security and care, easily.

"Samsung has spent more than a decade building one of the world's largest connected home platforms and creating intelligence needed for its products to truly understand its users and make life convenient, secure and customised. Now, the next evolution of smart experiences has arrived with Samsung transforming products into true companions designed to understand, anticipate and adapt to your needs, providing invisible yet indispensable personalised support to help everyday life flow effortlessly," said Simon Howe, Director – AV, Samsung Australia.

"Our 2026 product range includes optimised hardware, security, and unified intelligence across virtually every device to create products that deliver meaningful benefits. By enabling devices to work even better together through a connected ecosystem, Samsung can simplify routines, help reduce daily burdens, and enhance everyday experiences for all, not just a select few."

A summary of new products include:

The World's First Range of Micro RGB TVs[1]: A New Standard for Premium TV Technology

CES 2026 will see Samsung showcase an expanded Micro RGB TV lineup, becoming the World's first brand to offer this new generation of TV technology in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch, and 115-inch screen sizes[2]. The expansive range sets a new standard for premium home viewing as Samsung's Micro RGB TVs are the first to display individually controlled micro LED sized red, green and blue LEDs - each less than 100µm in size[3] - setting a new benchmark for colour accuracy, contrast and immersive viewing in the ultra-premium TV segment.

Samsung's Micro RGB TV line-up features Micro RGB Precision Colour, ensuring colours are delivered as intended for accuracy and vividness, with precisely controlled colours that achieves 100% colour coverage of BT.2020[4] - an international standard for colour accuracy established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Samsung's Micro RGB TVs have also received 'Micro RGB Precision Colour' certification from the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE), a leading German electrical engineering certification institute.

With Samsung Vision AI Companion features integrated, Samsung's Micro RGB technology brings updated AI technologies including AI picture and sound[5], and a smarter Bixby voice assistant[6], which offers a more personalised experience for TV users.

Samsung's Micro RGB is also secured by Samsung Knox[7], a leading security solution designed to help protect users' sensitive personal data, and Samsung's 7-year Tizen OS Upgrade program[8], which offers ongoing software enhancements and support.

Samsung Australia has confirmed its Micro RGB range will be available in Australia in 2026. Pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

Music Studio Series: Iconic Dot Design, Expressive Sound

For 11 consecutive years[9], Samsung has been the global leader in soundbars, driven by a commitment to engineering excellence. This foundation shapes every part of Samsung's 2026 audio lineup, bringing together advanced acoustics, purposeful design and intelligent connectivity.

At CES 2026, Samsung is introducing two new WiFi speakers - the "Music Studio 5" and "Music Studio 7" - which reimagine cinematic sound for contemporary homes via premium designs, and enable a wide range of sound system combinations to maximise audiovisual experiences. Each model shares a timeless dot concept by renowned designer Erwan Bouroullec, inspired by a universal symbol in music and art, and grounded in Samsung's signature aesthetic.

Music Studio 7 (LS70H model) delivers 3.1.1-channel spatial audio through left, front, right and top-firing speakers for natural 3D immersion. Samsung's Audio Lab Pattern Control Technology reduces signal overlap for cleaner directionality, while AI Dynamic Bass Control[10] delivers deep bass with minimal distortion and Hi-Resolution Audio enables audio processing up to 24-bit/96kHz. The Music Studio 7 functions as a standalone immersive speaker or can be paired with additional compatible sound units or compatible Samsung TVs via Q-Symphony for wider stereo or a full surround-sound setup.

Music Studio 5 (LS50H model) is designed for homes where aesthetic harmony is as important as sound, offering a smaller, gallery-inspired form that complements and elevates interior spaces. Tuned by Samsung Audio Lab, it uses a 4" woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide for clear, balanced sound, while AI Dynamic Bass Control[11] deepens low frequencies without distortion. Wi-Fi casting, streaming services, voice control and Bluetooth via Samsung Seamless Codec[12] provide smart, seamless connectivity.

Samsung Australia has confirmed the Music Studio 7 and 5 will join its 2026 AV line-up in Black and White models. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

AI-powered appliances designed to deliver smart living: Kitchen, Laundry, Floor Care

At CES, Samsung will highlight a series of improvements in home living that merge AI-powered care and powerful hardware-supported performance. Samsung's 2026 Bespoke AI living appliance lineup includes improved fabric care, intuitive temperature control and more convenient cleaning experiences, all designed to adapt to users' lifestyles through seamless synergy between its devices.

At CES, Samsung will present a new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub, equipped with upgraded AI Vision functionality. The feature's key upgrade is its functions built with Google Gemini, which marks the first time that it is being integrated into a Samsung refrigerator.

Previously, the Family Hub's AI Vision feature could recognise up to 37 types of fresh food and up to 50 types of pre-registered processed food on-device[13].The latest version ready to be unveiled at CES is planned to even recognise processed foods without separate registration, automatically registering their names to improve convenience. Samsung aims to use this technology to detect user-labeled items, such as foods stored in personal containers, which can be added to the food list manually.

With ingredients being identified more accurately, managing the food list becomes clearer and easier than before, broadening people's food-related experiences. At CES, Samsung plans to showcase the enhanced capabilities and new use cases of AI Vision, demonstrating the future of a truly personalised AI kitchen[14].

The 2026 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is set to launch with upgrades that further shorten wash-to-dry cycles and enhance drying performance[15]. The Super Speed cycle leverages a high-pressure Speed Spray that improves detergent penetration and rinsing to enable fast and efficient washing, while the newly incorporated Booster Heat Exchanger delivers improved drying performance.

Additionally, the upgraded AI Wash & Dry+[16]uses multiple sensors to optimise performance for each load. It detects the weight to determine the right amount of water and detergent, identifies five fabric[17] types – including Outdoor and Denim – and monitors soil levels in real time.

This year's new WindFree Air Conditioner incorporates AI technology[18] and Motion Wind to address the key attribute that influences customer purchasing decisions, which are wind modes[19]. The number of blades have increased from one to three, enabling airflow to be directed in multiple directions according to user preferences. The Triple Motion Wings create seven tailored wind modes, including: Max Wind, which delivers faster cooling[20]; Surround Wind, which spreads airflow evenly; Long Reach Wind, which sends cool air further[21]; and, Down Wind, which quickly drives warm air downward for faster delivery of cool air. With radar-based AI Direct and Indirect Wind modes, the system senses user presence and automatically directs or diverts airflow to enhance comfort.

A new Bespoke AI Jet Bot will come with advanced recognition technologies designed to reduce human intervention and simplify cleaning like never before. Powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing™ processor, it offers deep learning–based AI Object Recognition[22] to better detect humans[23], cats and dogs[24], as well as hard-to-see obstacles like cables or rugs. This model also supports AI Liquid Recognition, allowing it to detect liquid spills[25] and determine whether to clean or avoid them based on the user's set preference. Additionally, upgraded Easy Pass Wheel technology raises the body and lowers the wheels to climb thresholds of up to 60mm[26].

Samsung's most advanced Odyssey Gaming Monitor line-up yet

Samsung will showcase its most advanced Odyssey gaming monitor lineup yet, introducing five new models that push the boundaries of resolution, refresh rates and immersive visual performance.

The range is led by the 32-inch Odyssey 3D (G90XH model) which debuts Samsung's first 6K display with glasses-free 3D gaming experiences, introducing a new way to play on a monitor. Powered by real-time eye tracking, it adjusts depth and perspective in response to the viewer's position, creating a layered sense of dimension for smooth, uninterrupted gameplay without the need for a headset. With 6K resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate boosted to 330Hz through Dual Mode and a 1ms GtG response time, fast action stays sharp and smooth. Featured games such as The First Berserker: Khazan, Lies of P: Overture, and Stellar Blade will offer added dimensionality that enhances terrain, distance, and object separation beyond standard 2D gameplay.

The 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60H model) gaming monitor advances competitive gaming as Samsung's first 1,040Hz gaming monitor through Dual Mode and native QHD support up to 600Hz, delivering esports-level motion clarity to help players track targets and see fine details during high-speed movement. With support from AMD FreeSync Premium[27], the Odyssey G6 helps ensure that virtually every frame is smooth, every colour pops and every moment feels responsive.

The Odyssey G8 series is expanding in 2026 with three distinct models, each offering a different balance of resolution and speed. Leading the lineup, the 32-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HS model), Samsung's first 6K gaming monitor, delivers native 165Hz performance with Dual Mode that supports up to 330Hz in 3K mode. The 27-inch Odyssey G8 (G80HF model) provides a sharper 5K option with native support up to 180Hz, and with Dual Mode boosting to 360Hz in QHD for smoother motion.

Various models from across Samsung's Odyssey line-up will come to Australia in 2026. Availability and pricing is yet to be announced.

Watch Samsung's The First Look Live from Australia

Samsung Electronics will unveil more information about its 2026 product line-up at The First Look, on January 4 at 7:00 PM PST (January 5, 2:00pm AEDT) at the Wynn Las Vegas two days before the opening of CES 2026.

Australians are invited to watch the streamed event live via Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Electronics' official YouTube channel, or via Samsung TV Plus.

To stay up to date with the latest product news and special offers on Samsung's 2026 product line-up, Australians can register their interest via https://www.samsung.com/au/handraiserces/

For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

