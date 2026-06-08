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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong CE John Lee wraps up successful five-day Central Asia mission

June 08, 2026 | 11:36
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A high-level Hong Kong business delegation led by Chief Executive John Lee has concluded a five-day visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, achieving results in deepening economic and diplomatic ties with Central Asia.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2026 - A large high-level business delegation led by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), today (June 5) wrapped up its five-day visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan respectively, achieving fruitful results of strengthening bilateral relations and deepening ties with Central Asia.

The delegation of over 70 business and institutional leaders from Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland is the largest and most diverse overseas mission led by the current term of the HKSAR Government so far.
Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive, John Lee (fifth right) and the Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Strategic Development, Sardor Umurzakov (fourth right) witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding and co-operation agreements between government departments, enterprises and organisations from Hong Kong and Uzbekistan.
Hong Kong SAR's Chief Executive, John Lee (fifth right) and the Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Strategic Development, Sardor Umurzakov (fourth right) witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding and co-operation agreements between government departments, enterprises and organisations from Hong Kong and Uzbekistan.

Speaking to the media in Uzbekistan yesterday (June 4), Lee set out the three main objectives of the visit: further explore emerging markets and lay the foundation for long-term economic and trade development; strengthen government-to-government (G2G) relationships and promote closer bilateral co-operation; and build a "hub-to-hub" model of co-operation.

He said the visit had been successful, yielding achievements in eight areas, including:
  • Establishing high-level contacts and ties between the HKSAR Government and the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and reaching consensus on co-operation in multiple areas;
  • A total of 96 co-operation agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were reached during the visit (61 with Kazakhstan, 35 with Uzbekistan), involving specific amounts exceeding US$1.65 billion in total;
  • The governments agreed to commence bilateral discussions on agreements in various areas;
  • Deepening project matching and research collaboration between Hong Kong and Central Asian region in areas including finance, innovation and technology (I&T), and aviation;
  • Demonstrating Hong Kong's effective role as a platform for going global and achieving substantial results, with Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises joining forces in tapping new markets and bringing synergistic advantages into full play;
  • Facilitating more convenient people-to-people exchanges by promoting direct flights, aviation and transport co-operation, and extensions to the mutual visa-free period;
  • Promoting exchanges in education, talent and culture to further deepen people-to-people bonds; and
  • Advancing a hub-to-hub co-operation model to open up broader room for co-operation between Hong Kong and the Central Asian region.
While in Tashkent (June 3-5), Lee met with local leaders, government officials and business representatives to deepen co-operation between Hong Kong and Uzbekistan in areas including trade, investment, finance, I&T, and people-to-people exchanges.

Lee held meetings with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, his Advisor on Strategic Development, Sardor Umurzakov, the Prime Minister, Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khodjayev, to exchange views on furthering mutual co-operation.

Lee highlighted that under the "one country, two systems" principle, Hong Kong enjoys both the China advantage and the global advantage. He said that Hong Kong would continue to play its roles as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder" to further deepen co-operation and exchanges with Uzbekistan on various fronts in line with Uzbekistan's goal of achieving high-quality development.

Earlier (June 3), Lee met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, after which they jointly witnessed an exchange of notes between the two places on a mutual visa-free arrangement, which would allow a visa-free period of 30 days for visitors from both sides.

"Moreover, we are glad to have initialed the Air Services Agreement with Uzbekistan, and look forward to launching direct passenger flights between the two places soon," Lee said, during a high-level business dinner (June 4). The Chief Executive pointed out that Hong Kong and Uzbekistan are important trade and investment gateways to their respective regions – the Asia-Pacific and Central Asia.

"It helps that we are all believers in the Belt and Road (B&R) Initiative, a modern expression of the ancient Silk Road spirit," Lee said. "Today, China is Uzbekistan's largest trading partner, and the two countries work closely on major infrastructure and connectivity projects that are revitalising the Silk Road. Hong Kong is a pivotal player in the B&R Initiative, thanks to our world-class professional and financial services expertise."

The delegation also toured the IT Park Uzbekistan and the Center for Islamic Civilization before concluding its visit in Tashkent.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

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