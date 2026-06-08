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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trransfer Technologies and LINE GO partner to expand enterprise ground transportation in Taiwan

June 08, 2026 | 11:47
(0) user say
Trransfer Technologies and LINE GO have announced a partnership combining LINE GO's MaaS ecosystem with Trransfer's global B2B ground transportation platform to serve Taiwan's growing outbound business travel demand.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - Trransfer Technologies, a global B2B ground transportation platform serving corporate travel managers, private aviation firms, banks, luxury concierge services and enterprise customers to fulfill across more than 80 destinations worldwide, announced the official launch of its strategic partnership with LINE GO, Taiwan's premier MaaS (Mobility as a Service) ecosystem platform. Officially commencing today, the partnership follows a successful one-month operational pilot since May 11, 2026, and is designed to unlock new enterprise demand in Taiwan while creating a scalable outbound travel solution for Taiwanese companies, multinational corporations and business travelers.

Taiwan's outbound travel market reached 18.94 million departures in 2025, a 12.43 percent increase from 2024 and a new historical high. This upward trajectory underscores a compelling opportunity for enterprise-focused mobility providers to capture demand from corporations and business travelers who require seamless, reliable ground transportation solutions across global destinations.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths

Trransfer Technologies will bring international corporate and enterprise travel demand into Taiwan, with LINE GO providing local fulfillment through its established mobility network, operational capabilities and deep integration within the LINE ecosystem. LINE GO's MaaS platform aggregates seven mobility services including taxi-hailing, car rentals, airport shuttles, designated driver services, scooter sharing, private car charters and an EV charging network, giving enterprise clients a comprehensive local mobility experience upon arrival in Taiwan.

Looking ahead, both companies will extend their collaboration to serve the outbound travel needs of Taiwan-based enterprises, leveraging Trransfer Technologies' global destination network across more than 80 destinations worldwide. This positions both companies to become the preferred mobility partner for Taiwanese businesses and multinationals requiring end-to-end ground transportation coordination across borders.

Targeting Taiwan's Enterprise Traveler Segment

The partnership specifically targets multinational corporations, corporate travel managers, enterprise clients and high-frequency business travelers. As Taiwan's outbound travel continues its upward trajectory, enterprises increasingly need partners who understand both local logistics and the complexity of global coordination.

"This partnership creates immediate strategic value for both companies. LINE GO brings market-leading mobility technology and operational insights, while Trransfer Technologies contributes the global platform, enterprise workflows and international fulfillment network. Together, we are building a scalable outbound mobility solution for Taiwanese enterprises traveling globally."

Michael Chiay, Chief Executive Officer, Trransfer Technologies

"This collaboration marks a transformative milestone in LINE GO's journey. We are proud to offer our partners a one-stop solution that delivers on our promise to make every journey smarter, safer, and more efficient."

Isaac Lin, Managing Director, LINE GO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
For more information, please visit www.trransfer.com.

By Trransfer Technologies

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TagTag:
Trransfer Technologies LINE GO Ground Transportation Platform Enterprise Business Travel Global B2B Transportation

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