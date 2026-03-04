Online election contest launched to boost public understanding

The election of deputies to the National Assembly’s (NA) 16th Legislature and members of people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term is a political event of national importance.

In line with the Politburo's Directive No. 46-CT/TW on election leadership and subsequent guidance on election communications, the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation Commission, in coordination with the NA's Party Committee, has launched an online contest focused on the upcoming elections for the NA and people’s councils.

The contest runs from February 27 to March 15, divided into two rounds: the first from February 27 to March 8 and the second from March 9 to 15.

The multiple-choice contest is hosted online via the Bao Cao Vien e-portal at www.baocaovien.vn, the Dai Bieu Nhan Dan newspaper, the National Assembly's official portal, and selected media outlets providing links to the contest.

The contest covers 80 years of achievements of the NA; key historical milestones, and orientations for renewing the organisation and operations of the legislature in a new era.

It also highlights the position, role, functions, duties and powers of the NA and people’s councils, alongside information relating to the election of deputies to the NA’s 16th Legislature and members of people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.

Participants may take part in up to seven attempts per week, with each online session lasting no more than 10 minutes.

At the end of each week, the Organising Committee will announce prize winners at www.baocaovien.vn.

Weekly prizes include one first prize worth $200, two second prizes worth $120 each, three third prizes worth $80 each, and 10 consolation prizes worth $40 each.

For the first time, the Organising Committee will also present 10 additional weekly awards, each valued at $40, to individuals demonstrating noteworthy efforts in promoting and spreading awareness of the contest.

These awards will be based on criteria such as the highest number of referrals and shares, completion of the weekly quiz, and the earliest submission time.

The online contest carries significant political and social meaning, contributing to raising public awareness, strengthening trust in the Party and the state, and inspiring a sense of civic responsibility among officials, Party members and citizens ahead of Election Day (March 15), ensuring the occasion truly becomes a nationwide festival of democracy.

Organising the competition in an online format also reflects continued innovation in communication methods, aligned with the broader push for digital transformation in communications and mass mobilisation work, while enhancing the dissemination of timely and accurate official information across digital platforms.

