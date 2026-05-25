TICA launches energy-efficient cooling solutions in Vietnam to support industrial and ESG goals

HANOI, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading HVAC and precision cooling provider TICA successfully held its Vietnam Partner Conference in Hanoi, officially launching a series of new energy-efficient cooling solutions tailored for local manufacturing, infrastructure development and ESG-driven transformation. The event strengthened in-depth ties between TICA and its local partners, demonstrating the company's long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam's industrial upgrading and sustainable development goals.

TICA, founded in 1991, focuses on air cleanliness and high-efficiency cooling applications. It achieved 30.3% global business growth in 2025 and holds a leading market share in China. With professional expertise in high-precision air treatment, TICA serves more than 7,000 hospitals, 5,000+ GMP-certified pharmaceutical plants, 3,000+ semiconductor & electronics manufacturing enterprises and 1,000+ new energy companies across 100+ countries.

Rooted in Vietnam for over 10 years, TICA has built a local branch and a full localized team covering sales, technical support and after-sales service. The company excels in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, delivering ultra-clean air and precise temperature-humidity control critical for chip production. TICA's renowned reference projects include Infineon and Western Digital across Southeast Asia, together with Foxconn and Ho Chi Minh City Children's Hospital in Vietnam. These achievements firmly establish TICA's leading position in high-end manufacturing, semiconductor applications and critical infrastructure across the region.

At the event, TICA launched two key new product lines: the VRF Industrial Large-Space Series for modern factory environments and ESG upgrading, and the high-efficiency Chiller Series for energy-saving retrofitting projects. These new solutions directly respond to Vietnam's urgent demand for industrial upgrading, infrastructure expansion and low-carbon transition.

With a long-term strategic focus on Vietnam and Southeast Asia, TICA will deepen its regional footprint and strengthen collaboration with local partners. Leveraging global technology and on-the-ground service capabilities, the company will deliver professional full-lifecycle support to help enterprises enhance efficiency, meet ESG objectives, and achieve sustainable growth, jointly creating win-win value for Vietnam's industrial and green development.