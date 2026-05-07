Vietnam and India tighten pharmaceutical cooperation

The signing was made on May 6 as part of the state visit to India by General Secretary and State President To Lam, contributing to the concretisation of the enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Under the witness by General Secretary and State President To Lam and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vietnamese Minister of Heath Dao Hong Lan and Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare exchanged the MoU on cooperation in pharmaceutical product management.

Vietnamese Minister of Heath Dao Hong Lan and Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare exchanged. Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Health

The MoU establishes a framework for regular dialogue and cooperation to enhance the pharmaceutical management capacity of both countries. Cooperation focuses on sharing information on legal systems, market supervision, quality control, and drug safety, while also strengthening coordination at international health forums.

This cooperation is particularly significant given that India is one of the world's major pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing centres, while Vietnam is actively improving its healthcare system and legal framework to enhance the quality of healthcare for its people.

Healthcare cooperation is taking place against the backdrop of positively developing Vietnam-India relations. The two countries have agreed to upgrade their relationship to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership with the motto "sharing a vision, converging strategies, and substantive cooperation".

Bilateral trade volume currently stands at approximately $15-16 billion per year, with healthcare and pharmaceuticals identified as one of the priority areas for cooperation, especially following effective coordination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The signing of the MoU on pharmaceutical management not only contributes to strengthening the quality and safety of medicines for the people but also opens up new cooperation opportunities for pharmaceutical businesses of the two countries in the future.

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