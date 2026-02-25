Corporate

New Zealand's MAS selects Duck Creek for insurance system upgrade

February 25, 2026 | 11:02
(0) user say
The health insurer chose the technology provider's platform to replace legacy systems and modernize core policy administration and claims processing.

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand's Medical Assurance Society (MAS) has chosen Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of general and property and casualty insurance, as their new core insurance delivery technology provider for their general insurance business.

MAS is a Member-owned mutual that supports professionals to protect what matters most and build their financial future. They are trusted by medical professionals across New Zealand for advice, insurance and investment solutions.

The move to Duck Creek's SaaS platform comes as part of MAS' business-wide, technology- and digital-led strategic initiative to enhance Member experiences, provide more enhanced products and services to meet changing Member needs; and increase operational efficiency.

Duck Creek's suite of core insurance technology solutions, including Policy Administration, Rating, Claims Management, Billing and Clarity (data, analytics and AI), delivered OnDemand via Duck Creek's cloud-native SaaS platform, will help MAS deliver an increasingly digital and responsive Member experience.

Chris Sutherland, MAS' Chief General Insurance Officer said, "Our Membership of busy professionals are increasingly seeking digital convenience. They want more self-service options across different channels that deliver faster outcomes, allowing them to get back to the business of their business. Duck Creek's solutions, with open APIs and low- and no-code configurability, give us the flexibility to design and deliver the digital experiences our Members expect. This simplicity will also make it easier for our team to provide enhanced services and greater value to Members."

Duck Creek's open architecture will also allow MAS the ability to access and leverage third-party data to deliver increasingly granular and targeted pricing, further enhancing Member value.

"New Zealand's risks are changing rapidly due to many factors. To continue providing the best value coverage to our Members, we're enhancing our ability to offer targeted risk-based pricing, using richer, more timely data. Duck Creek's solutions allow us to integrate these data sources seamlessly and act on insights in real-time, helping us manage risks and deliver greater value," noted Mr. Sutherland.

"We're looking forward to having MAS join the Duck Creek flock. It's encouraging to know that MAS has chosen Duck Creek's technology to underpin the strategic modernisation of their general insurance business," said Christian Erickson, Managing Director (APAC) at Duck Creek Technologies. "Throughout this process, MAS had really tested the robustness of our solutions, ensuring they could deliver, not only the experiences and value their Members demand, but also the processes, workflows and intelligence to enhance their employees' experiences."

MAS joins Duck Creek's growing community of mutual and Member-based insurers with a focus on medical professionals, including Avant and MDA National.

For more information see mas.co.nz and www.duckcreek.com

By PR Newswire

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.

TagTag:
MAS Duck Creek New Zealand

