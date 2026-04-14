New Zealand returns to FHA with 15 food exporters

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2026 - New Zealand returns to Food and Hospitality Asia (FHA) for the first time since 2018 with a dedicated national pavilion showcasing 15 food and beverage companies at Singapore Expo from 21 to 24 April 2026. The pavilion will spotlight innovative and premium quality products for Asia's retail, hospitality and foodservice buyers, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and safe food and beverage producer and supplier to the region. These exhibitors offer a glimpse into New Zealand's world-class, premium food and beverage sector.

Hero image of New Zealand Food and beverage. New Zealand’s food and beverage is known for its exceptional taste, nutritional value and premium quality - and it reflects a culture of innovation that’s helping to shape the future of food.



New Zealand's participation in FHA demonstrates long-term commitment not only to Singapore but across the region, showcasing how New Zealand looks to continue its partnership through trade and innovation, while helping to shape the future of food.



New Zealand food and beverage exports to Asia grew from NZ$5.5 billion in 2018 to NZ$8.4 billion in 20251. Notably, New Zealand and Singapore share a strong partnership spanning over 60 years – both are small, advanced economies that depend on international trade for growth. Food and beverage illustrate this relationship: it plays an important part in addressing common challenges between both countries. For New Zealand exporters, Singapore serves as a key market and a strategic gateway to the region.



"FHA is an important meeting point for buyers across Asia, and this pavilion gives interested buyers and partners a direct way to meet New Zealand producers and explore our outstanding, safe, great tasting F&B products for retail, hospitality and foodservice," said Joe Nelson, Regional Director for South East and East Asia at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).



He adds, "We want to showcase the best of what New Zealand has to offer. The 15 companies exhibiting this year have something specific to offer – from dairy and honey, to snacks, beverages and premium ingredients. Several already supply into the region and are here to deepen those relationships, while others are bringing products to Asian buyers for the first time. Either way, buyers who visit will be tasting products and talking directly to the people who make them."



Companies showcasing their products at the New Zealand Pavilion include Ao Cacao, a New Zealand bean-to-bar artisan chocolate maker with 18 international medals across leading chocolate competitions, including an award in the Club des Croqueurs de Chocolat Guide – widely known as the "Michelin Guide of Chocolate". The brand will feature its single origin dark chocolate, specialty milk chocolate and foodservice range at the show. Family business Barker's, founded in 1969, has more than 20 years in exporting and producing fruit and vegetables-based syrups, spreads, chutneys and sauces and will feature its new squeeze relishes and preserves at the tradeshow.



Blue Frog, New Zealand's leading premium granola brand, known for its bold flavour combinations and high nut content, will showcase their breakfast cereals, made using premium natural ingredients for an indulgent granola experience. Meanwhile, New Zealand's only certified organic chicken producer Bostock Brothers & Waitoawill be featuring its naturally lean, halal-certified organic Smoked Applewood chicken rashers, among other products.



Producers of high-quality, premium dairy products Canary Foodswill be showcasing its double-churned pastry butter sheets and butter medallions known for its deliciously creamy texture and spreadability, while international specialty coffee icon and B-Corp Certified Coffee Supremewill be showcasing its Supreme Blend in different formats, from whole beans and espresso roast to drip bags.



Comvita, the global leader in UMF-certified Mānuka honey and science-backed bee-based health products will introduce its limited edition MānuKaya and Bird's Nest Mānuka Honey drink, alongside its Kids Mānuka Honey Eye Health Jelly and Mānuka Honey Pops. Meanwhile, the number one supplier of retail natural cheese and cheese manufacturer in New Zealand Dairyworkswill showcase its creamy cheese and cracker snack packs, along its natural, orange-coloured cheddar burger slices.



New entrants to Singapore and the region, family-owned juice brand Eden Orchards, will be showcasing its Pure Blueberry and Pure Cherry juice. Its blueberry juice is rich in antioxidants; while its cherry juice, which naturally contains melatonin, is becoming a go-to addition to evening routines. Meanwhile, Griffin's, New Zealand's largest snack food company since 1890 will spotlight its high quality and premium snacks – from natural snack bars and biscuits – to crisps and crackers across its 4 brands.



Leading New Zealand protein snack business Jack Link'swill feature its high protein meat snacks, renowned for bold flavours – perfect for those who are active and health conscious. Southern Fresh, New Zealand's leading growers and processors of premium fresh produce will introduce its airfreight, popular and crunchy baby spinach and baby coloured carrots at the pavilion.



Stock Shop Co., premium New Zealand producer of chef-made stocks, glaces, jus and sauces for professional kitchens, will feature its two globally recognised products, Veal and Lobster Stock, while Tatua,world-class manufacturer of specialty dairy ingredients and products made from New Zealand grass-fed certified milk, will showcase its newly launched indulgent Crème Custard. Not forgetting Whittaker's, New Zealand's beloved chocolate and confectionery brand will feature its 100% bean-to-bar, palm-oil free chocolates at the pavilion.



Don't just visit the booth – experience New Zealand's finest at your table. For a limited time this April and May, Singapore restaurants Artichoke and Magpie will launch specially crafted menus using premium ingredients from several innovative New Zealand companies.



Taste the difference. Visit the New Zealand Pavilion at Hall 8, Booth 8D4-01 at Food & Hospitality Asia 2026 from 21 to 24 April 2026 at Singapore Expo, and our exclusive website to find out more about our exhibiting companies.



https://nzte.govt.nz

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