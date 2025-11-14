Corporate

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

November 14, 2025 | 17:56
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Vietnam is now under the leadership of Sinwon Park, who arrived in Hanoi in November to take up her assignment as country director.
ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

She brings to the role extensive experience in labour policy and social protection, with a strong commitment to advancing the ILO’s Decent Work Agenda.

Prior to joining the ILO, she served at the Korean Ministry of Employment and Labour from 2011, where she led initiatives on public employment services for vulnerable jobseekers, the development of employment insurance schemes, the enhancement of occupational training programmes, and the strengthening of corporate responsibility for compliance with occupational safety and health regulations.

“It is a great honour to assume this new role as Vietnam embarks on a new era to pursue its socioeconomic aspirations. I look forward to working closely with the government, and workers' and employers’ organisations to further deepen cooperation and support Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to promote decent work for all,” she said.

Park holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Bristol (UK) and a master’s degree in public administration from Sungkyunkwan University (Republic of Korea).

As the United Nations specialised agency for the world of work, the ILO Country Office for Vietnam continues to support Vietnam’s efforts to promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, enhance social protection, and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues.

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
ILO and Vietnam join forces to promote international labour standards ILO and Vietnam join forces to promote international labour standards
Law to provide workers with stronger protection Law to provide workers with stronger protection
Reforms for social protection system Reforms for social protection system

By Thai An

TagTag:
ILO ILO Vietnam

