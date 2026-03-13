Corporate

Sojitz Corporation to expand energy and logistics investment in Ho Chi Minh City

March 13, 2026 | 16:01
Japan’s Sojitz Corporation is looking to expand its investment in Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of energy, logistics, agriculture, food, and trade.
Sojitz Corporation to expand energy and logistics investment in Ho Chi Minh City

The plan was shared by Masayoshi Fujimoto, president of Sojitz Corporation, during a meeting with the chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on March 11.

Fujimoto said, “After nearly 40 years of operating in Vietnam, Sojitz has established 27 subsidiaries and affiliates, with more than 9,000 employees. The corporation recorded a total revenue of over $1.6 billion in the Vietnamese market.”

Sojitz’s flagship ventures include the Phu My 3 power plant, a Vinabeef cattle farming and processing complex in Vinh Phuc in a joint venture with Vinamilk, a Ministop convenience store chain, and the Lotheco, Long Duc 1, and Long Duc 3 industrial parks, as well as a restaurant chain in Ho Chi Minh City.

“We appreciate the potential of Ho Chi Minh City. Sojitz would like to expand cooperation and investment in the city in key sectors such as energy, logistics, agriculture, food, and trade,” Fujimoto said.

He expressed hope for continued support from the city authorities to ensure the effective implementation of the group’s projects in Ho Chi Minh City.

In response, Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, welcomed Sojitz’s decision to invest in the city and encouraged the group to expand its investments in areas such as clean energy, logistics, food processing, and railway development.

“Ho Chi Minh City is always ready to facilitate Japanese businesses in general, and Sojitz in particular, in exploring and implementing suitable cooperation initiatives, thereby contributing to deeper and more effective bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Sojitz to develop green IPs in Dong Nai Sojitz to develop green IPs in Dong Nai

Japan’s Sojitz Corporation and the southern province of Dong Nai have agreed to work together to develop a model for green, smart industrial parks. The collaboration is set to run until 2026.
TTC Group inks MoU with Sojitz Vietnam TTC Group inks MoU with Sojitz Vietnam

TTC Group and Sojitz Vietnam signed an MoU on October 3 aimed at leveraging each party's strengths in various fields of operations and business.
Japan's Sojitz and Vinamilk put beef processing plant into operation in Vinh Phuc Japan's Sojitz and Vinamilk put beef processing plant into operation in Vinh Phuc

Sojitz Corporation announced on December 17 that it has begun operations at one of Vietnam's largest beef processing plants in Vinh Phuc province's Tam Dao with Sojitz Group's Japan Vietnam Livestock Co., Ltd. (JVL).

By Thanh Van

