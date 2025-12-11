Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

December 11, 2025 | 18:11
(0) user say
The State Securities Commission (SSC) on December 10 announced the establishment of a management board for the cryptoasset trading market, following a decision issued by the Ministry of Finance.
Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market
Photo: SSC

According to the SSC, rapid global digital transformation has accelerated the development of cryptoassets, which are gradually becoming an integral component of the digital economy.

In this context, strengthening regulatory capacity is essential to protect investors and preserve national financial security. The formation of the new management board is therefore considered a timely and necessary step aligned with current regulatory needs and international trends.

The Ministry of Finance previously issued Decision No.3552/QD-BTC on October 21, to establish the board, followed by Decision No.3792/QD-BTC on November 10 assigning executive responsibilities. Implementing these decisions, the SSC issued Decision No.979/QD-UBCK on December 9 detailing the board's functions, duties, and authority, along with Decision No.977/QD-UBCK mobilising personnel for the newly formed unit.

SSC chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong stressed that cryptoassets represent a new but challenging field, offering both opportunities and risks for Vietnam's emerging digital asset market.

“I expect the board to effectively fulfill its mandate, helping to build a stable, transparent, and secure cryptoasset market in Vietnam, while providing strong advisory support to the SSC and the Ministry of Finance in market oversight and policymaking,” she said.

Indonesia tightens supervision on crypto asset trading Indonesia tightens supervision on crypto asset trading

The Indonesian Ministry of Trade's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) is tightening the supervision of crypto asset trading in order to ensure that investors receive clear information on every traded crypto asset.
Sandbox for crypto assets in Vietnam: if not now, when? Sandbox for crypto assets in Vietnam: if not now, when?

Vietnam has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency markets. According to various reports, the country has consistently recorded over $100 billion in annual crypto inflows from 2022 to 2024, surpassing its foreign direct investment multiple times.
Bybit Technology interested in sandbox on crypto assets Bybit Technology interested in sandbox on crypto assets

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang held a meeting with Ben Zhou, co-founder of Bybit Technology. on April 17 to discuss the digital asset market.
Vietnam legalises digital and crypto assets Vietnam legalises digital and crypto assets

Vietnam legalized digital and cryptoassets in the Law on Digital Technology Industry passed by the National Assembly on June 14.
BGENX secures US MSB license for compliant crypto asset operations BGENX secures US MSB license for compliant crypto asset operations

BGEAX has officially obtained a US Money Services Business license, enabling the crypto asset platform to enter a new phase of fully compliant operations multiple American markets.

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
crypto assets digital assets State Securities Commission (SSC) crypto asset market

Related Contents

Exchanges core to building trust and transparency in Vietnam's digital asset market

Exchanges core to building trust and transparency in Vietnam's digital asset market

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen exchanges on stock market supervision

Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation

Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Excitement in store after recognition of digital assets

Excitement in store after recognition of digital assets

New chapter arrives for digital asset firms

New chapter arrives for digital asset firms

Latest News ⁄ Money

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020