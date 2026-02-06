Corporate

Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

February 06, 2026 | 13:30
(0) user say
Vietcap’s Vietnam Access Days conference highlighted rising global interest in Vietnam’s capital markets, drawing record participation from offshore funds and corporate leaders.
Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

Vietcap's 13th Vietnam Access Days (VAD) conference ran from February 3 to 5 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting more than 1,000 delegates, including 600 institutional investors, 40 per cent of them from overseas, alongside 400 corporate executives, and industry experts. Investors from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, China, South Korea, and the US attended, reflecting growing international appetite as Vietnam moves closer to emerging market status.

VAD 2026 brought together senior representatives from leading organisations and corporations, including FTSE Russell, ASIFMA, Dragon Capital, VinaCapital, PYN Elite Fund, Vingroup, Vinhomes, Masan Group, Nam Long Group, F88, Dien May Xanh, Dat Viet VAC Group, FE Credit, and GS Energy. The event also welcomed Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, and Wanming Du, the organisation’s policy director.

The conference agenda addressed a wide range of issues, including Vietnam’s pathway towards emerging market status, the macroeconomic outlook for 2026, technology and AI trends, Resolution 70 related to the energy sector, and sustainable development strategies in real estate.

The strong turnout and breadth of discussion reinforced Vietcap’s role as a key bridge between institutional investors and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout
Vietnam Access Days 2025 - Vietnam's largest investment conference Vietnam Access Days 2025 - Vietnam's largest investment conference

Vietcap Securities successfully hosted the 12th annual Vietnam Access Days (VAD) conference from February 25 to 27, achieving a record-breaking turnout of over 550 institutional investors.
Vietcap signs $75 million syndicated loan facility Vietcap signs $75 million syndicated loan facility

Vietcap Securities (HSX:VCI) has announced that it signed syndicated loan financing for $75 million (VND1.82 trillion) on November 22, incorporating a 'greenshoe option' up to $50 million (VND1.21 trillion).
Vietnam eyes FTSE Emerging Market status at London event Vietnam eyes FTSE Emerging Market status at London event

Vietnam’s emergence as ASEAN’s most dynamic equity market, underpinned by strong economic growth and surging liquidity, will be in the spotlight at the London Stock Exchange this month when international investors gather for a landmark conference.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietcap VAD 2026 Vietnam Access Days 2026 stock market FTSE Russell

