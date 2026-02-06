Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

Vietcap's 13th Vietnam Access Days (VAD) conference ran from February 3 to 5 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting more than 1,000 delegates, including 600 institutional investors, 40 per cent of them from overseas, alongside 400 corporate executives, and industry experts. Investors from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, China, South Korea, and the US attended, reflecting growing international appetite as Vietnam moves closer to emerging market status.

VAD 2026 brought together senior representatives from leading organisations and corporations, including FTSE Russell, ASIFMA, Dragon Capital, VinaCapital, PYN Elite Fund, Vingroup, Vinhomes, Masan Group, Nam Long Group, F88, Dien May Xanh, Dat Viet VAC Group, FE Credit, and GS Energy. The event also welcomed Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, and Wanming Du, the organisation’s policy director.

The conference agenda addressed a wide range of issues, including Vietnam’s pathway towards emerging market status, the macroeconomic outlook for 2026, technology and AI trends, Resolution 70 related to the energy sector, and sustainable development strategies in real estate.

The strong turnout and breadth of discussion reinforced Vietcap’s role as a key bridge between institutional investors and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

