Krungsri moving closer to full takeover of SHBFinance

March 13, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
On March 9, the State Bank of Vietnam granted approval in principle for SHBFinance to change its legal form, laying the groundwork for the full transfer of ownership to Thailand's Krungsri.
Krungsri moving closer to full takeover of SHBFinance
Upon the completion of the initial transfer, senior executives from Krungsri (Thailand) actively participated in the management of SHBFinance

Pursuant to Official Letter number No.1610/NHNN-QLGS, the SBV approved SHBank Finance Co., Ltd. (SHBFinance) transitioning from a multi-member to a single-member limited liability finance company.

This restructuring follows the transfer of the remaining 50 per cent of charter capital from Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) to Bank of Ayudhya Public Co., Ltd. (Krungsri), establishing the Thai bank as the sole owner.

This milestone marks the subsequent phase in divesting 100 per cent of SHB's charter capital in SHBFinance to Krungsri, a member of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Earlier in 2023, both sides fulfilled the legal requirements and successfully completed the initial 50 per cent capital transfer.

SHBank Finance is headquartered at the Gelex Tower in Hai Ba Trung Ward, Hanoi. The company operates with a charter capital of VND1 trillion ($38.5 million) under the leadership of Khlon Olena as general director and legal representative.

With eight years of operation, SHBFinance ranks among Vietnam's Top 8 consumer finance companies, serving approximately six million loan applicants through a network spanning 34 cities and provinces and a dedicated workforce of nearly 5,200 employees.

Between 2023 and 2025, the company prioritised governance enhancements and process standardisation and digitalisation in line with international standards. SHBFinance heavily invested in technological infrastructure, increased the proportion of digital transactions, and automated operational workflows, thereby successfully reducing loan approval time by 90 per cent.

This comprehensive digital strategy ensures that customers have seamless access to transparent financing solutions for their essential needs. Consequently, customer experience has significantly improved, reflected by a 50 per cent on-year increase in the Net Promoter Score in 2025.

The finalised ownership transition strategically positions SHBFinance for long-term growth, granting access to advanced management expertise, robust financial back up and solutions and operational excellence from Krungsri and the broader MUFG global ecosystem.

This year, SHBFinance is focused on executing a new development strategy centred on growth quality, risk management, and elevating the customer experience. This strategic direction will serve as a compass for SHBFinance to continuously generate sustainable value in its next chapter of growth.

Khlon Olena, general director and legal representative of SHBFinance said, "The successful conversion of our legal form stands as a significant leap forward in SHBFinance's evolution. By synergising the international governance standards and formidable financial strength of Krungsri and MUFG with our professional grasp of the local market, we are poised to offer elevated, comprehensive financial solutions to our customers. In doing so, SHBFinance pledges to be a proactive catalyst in the financial industry’s new growth chapter, accompanying the country as it embarks upon its promising national rise."

Krungsri to purchase remaining 50 per cent of SHBFinance's charter capital early Krungsri to purchase remaining 50 per cent of SHBFinance's charter capital early

Ayudhya Public Bank Limited (Krungsri), a member of Japan's MUFG Group, announced plans on November 5 to expedite the purchase of the remaining 50 per cent of SHBFinance's charter capital.
SHB honoured at VLCAs for fourth time SHB honoured at VLCAs for fourth time

Saigon Hanoi Commercial Bank (SHB) was named among the Top 10 companies with the best annual reports in the financing sector at the 2024 Vietnam Listed Company Awards (VLCA) in Dalat, Lam Dong on November 16.
SHB promotes digital solutions for corporate customers SHB promotes digital solutions for corporate customers

Saigon Hanoi Commercial Bank (SHB) is at the forefront of digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of corporate customers with its SHB Corporate Mobile and SHB Corporate Online digital banking platforms.

By Thanh Van

SHB Finance SHB Krungsri M&A banking

