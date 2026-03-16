MyRepublic partners with Singapore chambers on SME digitalization

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - MyRepublic has entered into a collaboration with Singapore Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) to support digital adoption, strengthen cyber resilience, and enable AI readiness among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the wider business community in Singapore, following the signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on 21 January 2026.

MyRepublic and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) collaboration

The collaboration aims to support businesses through structured programmes, capability-building workshops, and accessible transformation pathways to accelerate digital adoption. It also focuses on strengthening cyber resilience by equipping SMEs with practical tools, assessments, and best practices to protect and sustain their digital operations, while enabling AI innovation and readiness through education, proof-of-concept opportunities, and pilot initiatives to future-ready businesses.Mark Lee, Chairman of SCCCI’s Technology Committee, said:The collaboration aims to support SMEs through structured programmes and initiatives that strengthen digital adoption, cyber resilience, and AI readiness across the business community.Imran Nazi, Head of ICT at MyRepublic, said:

Collaborative Areas of Focus and Impact

Through the collaboration, MyRepublic and SCCCI will work closely to support SMEs and the wider business community across several key areas, combining business network access, industry expertise, programme management capabilities, and technology expertise.The collaboration will focus on community access and engagement by providing access to SCCCI’s extensive business network for outreach and engagement initiatives, promoting digital transformation programmes and activities through relevant communication channels, and curating relevant business segments for targeted digitalisation programmes.Programme development will include the co-development of workshops, masterclasses, clinics, and outreach events with ICT partners to introduce digital tools and encourage adoption. Activities will be hosted and organised either at SCCCI facilities or partner venues, supported by programme management, training, demonstrations, and hands-on support at engagements.The collaboration will also emphasise advocacy and thought leadership, championing digital adoption initiatives in alignment with national strategies. This includes supporting the development of co-branded thought leadership materials such as case studies, guides, and digital readiness resources, as well as sharing success stories and adoption outcomes to raise awareness of digital transformation benefits.Industry insights, including SME challenges and sectoral digitalisation needs, will guide programme design and support the tailoring of solutions to better meet SME requirements and address capability gaps. Where relevant, pilot projects and proof-of-concept initiatives may be supported for selected SCCCI members, alongside data insights on programme outcomes to support continuous ecosystem improvement.Together, MyRepublic and SCCCI aim to create business-relevant initiatives that help SMEs adopt digital solutions with greater clarity, confidence, and sustainability.https://myrepublic.net/sg/

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