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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MyRepublic partners with Singapore chambers on SME digitalization

March 16, 2026 | 13:00
(0) user say
The internet service provider formed an alliance with the business organization to deliver technology adoption programs for small and medium enterprises.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - MyRepublic has entered into a collaboration with Singapore Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) to support digital adoption, strengthen cyber resilience, and enable AI readiness among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the wider business community in Singapore, following the signing of a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) on 21 January 2026.

MyRepublic and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) collaboration
MyRepublic and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) collaboration

The collaboration aims to support businesses through structured programmes, capability-building workshops, and accessible transformation pathways to accelerate digital adoption. It also focuses on strengthening cyber resilience by equipping SMEs with practical tools, assessments, and best practices to protect and sustain their digital operations, while enabling AI innovation and readiness through education, proof-of-concept opportunities, and pilot initiatives to future-ready businesses.

Mark Lee, Chairman of SCCCI’s Technology Committee, said:
"As businesses navigate a rapidly evolving economic and technological landscape, AI and digitalisation are becoming essential tools for improving productivity, competitiveness, and long-term resilience. This Tech Symposium is designed to help SMEs move beyond awareness towards practical adoption, with a strong focus on real-world applications that deliver measurable business outcomes. SCCCI works with Institutes of Higher Learning and technology providers to co-develop and pilot AI-driven solutions that address fundamental SME challenges such as operational efficiency, cost management, and scalability. By grounding innovation in actual business problems, we aim to make AI adoption more accessible, practical, and commercially meaningful for our members. As digital adoption accelerates, cyber risks inevitably rise, making cybersecurity a core business risk rather than just a technical issue. While national cybersecurity frameworks are led by the relevant authorities, SCCCI supports awareness and readiness among its members through engagement with government agencies and ecosystem partners.”

The collaboration aims to support SMEs through structured programmes and initiatives that strengthen digital adoption, cyber resilience, and AI readiness across the business community.

Imran Nazi, Head of ICT at MyRepublic, said:
Singapore's SCCCI SME community has always been resourceful and adaptive, and AI opens a new chapter in that journey. Our collaboration with SCCCI is centred on bringing meaningful AI enablement to businesses of all sizes, alongside strengthening cyber resilience and wider digital adoption. The goal is simple: equip SMEs with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive in a digital-first world.”

Collaborative Areas of Focus and Impact

Through the collaboration, MyRepublic and SCCCI will work closely to support SMEs and the wider business community across several key areas, combining business network access, industry expertise, programme management capabilities, and technology expertise.

The collaboration will focus on community access and engagement by providing access to SCCCI’s extensive business network for outreach and engagement initiatives, promoting digital transformation programmes and activities through relevant communication channels, and curating relevant business segments for targeted digitalisation programmes.

Programme development will include the co-development of workshops, masterclasses, clinics, and outreach events with ICT partners to introduce digital tools and encourage adoption. Activities will be hosted and organised either at SCCCI facilities or partner venues, supported by programme management, training, demonstrations, and hands-on support at engagements.

The collaboration will also emphasise advocacy and thought leadership, championing digital adoption initiatives in alignment with national strategies. This includes supporting the development of co-branded thought leadership materials such as case studies, guides, and digital readiness resources, as well as sharing success stories and adoption outcomes to raise awareness of digital transformation benefits.

Industry insights, including SME challenges and sectoral digitalisation needs, will guide programme design and support the tailoring of solutions to better meet SME requirements and address capability gaps. Where relevant, pilot projects and proof-of-concept initiatives may be supported for selected SCCCI members, alongside data insights on programme outcomes to support continuous ecosystem improvement.

Together, MyRepublic and SCCCI aim to create business-relevant initiatives that help SMEs adopt digital solutions with greater clarity, confidence, and sustainability.

https://myrepublic.net/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

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TagTag:
MyRepublic SME digitalization

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