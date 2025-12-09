Corporate

MSD brings HPV Holobox tour to Vietnam

December 09, 2025 | 10:42
(0) user say
As immersive technologies reshape how information is shared and absorbed, a new community initiative is using 3D and AI to transform public health education.

MSD (known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA in the United States and Canada) has launched the Minah Holobox Experience Tour, an interactive programme that uses 3D hologram and AI technology to raise awareness of human papillomavirus (HPV) and related diseases, the company said in a recent statement.

Patients and visitors can access verified educational content on HPV and its disease burden, endorsed by the Vietnam Association of Preventive Medicine, and interact with an AI Ambassador, Minah, projected via 3D holographic technology using the Proto Hologram device for an immersive, human-like experience.

Participants can also take photos with Minah as a light-hearted reminder to continue open conversations around HPV prevention.

MSD brings HPV Holobox tour to Vietnam
Photo by: Huyen Pham

A 27-year-old Ho Chi Minh City resident, identified as D.G.H. and visiting a Vietnam Vaccination Centre (VNVC) unit, said, “At first, I was just curious to see how the hologram technology worked, but through the interaction, I learned that HPV also affects men as well as women.”

“The information was presented in a clear, memorable and innovative way, which made me realise that I should be more proactive about prevention to protect myself and those around me. If more young people could experience something like this, they would feel less hesitant to talk about HPV and pay more attention to preventive measures,” he said.

HPV infection is extremely common throughout the world. Although the majority of HPV infections resolve spontaneously, persistent infections can develop into related diseases and cancers in women and men, such as anogenital warts, precancers, and cervical, anogenital cancers. According to Globocan 2022, Vietnam records approximately 6,200 new HPV-related cancer cases each year, with over 2,500 women dying from cervical cancer annually.

Without timely intervention, it is estimated that by 2070, 200,000 Vietnamese women could lose their lives to cervical cancer. These alarming figures underscore the urgency of enhancing public education and implementing effective preventive measures.

MSD brings HPV Holobox tour to Vietnam
Photo: Huyen Pham

Katharina Geppert, managing director of MSD Vietnam, said, “Resolution No.57 by the Politburo emphasises the importance of breakthroughs in science, technology, and digital transformation as foundations for sustainable development. In alignment with this direction, MSD brings the Holobox Experience Tour to Vietnam to contribute to the healthcare sector’s innovation journey and support meaningful initiatives that expand access to health education and community wellbeing.”

MSD is partnering with the national communication campaign on HPV prevention launched by the Ministry of Health in March. To date, the campaign has recorded more than 25,000 visits and generated over 23 million online impressions across platforms.

MSD brings HPV Holobox tour to Vietnam
Photo: Thao Nguyen

The launch of the Holobox Experience Tour in Vietnam reinforces MSD’s long-term commitment to public health collaboration and community education, marking a milestone ahead of the company’s 30th anniversary in the country in 2026.

The tour will be rolled out at reputable healthcare institutions across the southern region, such as VNVC Binh Thanh in Binh Thanh ward, Ho Chi Minh City from December 2 to December 4; VNVC District 7 in South Saigon New Urban Area from December 6 to December 8; at VNVC Thoi An in Thoi An ward, from December 10 to December 12; or VNVC Dong Thanh-Hoc Mon in Dong Thanh from December 14 to December 16; at VNVC District 10 in Hoa Hung ward from December 18 to December 20; and at VNVC Thanh Le-Binh Duong in Thu Dau Mot ward from December 22 to December 24.

It is also expected to take place at Xuyen A General Hospital in Cu Chi commune from January 5 to January 11; and at Long Chau Vaccination Centre - 3/2 Branch in Vuon Lai ward from January 15 to January 25.

MSD placing further investment in Vietnam to make a difference MSD placing further investment in Vietnam to make a difference

MSD Vietnam this month inaugurated a new office in Hanoi and expanded a storage warehouse in Cat Lai Industrial Zone in Ho Chi Minh City. VIR’s Hoang Anh talked to managing director Jennifer Cox on the forward-looking strategy of the company.
MSD powers ahead with its sustainable development MSD powers ahead with its sustainable development

The newly appointed managing director for pharma company MSD in Vietnam has reflected on the company’s decades-long presence in the country, as well as its bright prospects in delivering healthcare access and environmental sustainability here.
MSD ties with Ministry of Health on HPV projects MSD ties with Ministry of Health on HPV projects

On March 29, the Ministry of Health (MoH) officially launched the national communication campaign “For a Vietnam Free from the Burdens of HPV” to raise awareness and encourage the prevention of HPV-related diseases and cancers.

By Huyen Thuy

