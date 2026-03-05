Corporate

Ministry: no further merger of government units

March 05, 2026 | 14:43
(0) user say
Vietnam has no intention to continue more merger of cities and provinces, commune-level administrative units nationwide, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Phan Trung Tuan, director of the Department of Local Government, Ministry of Home Affairs, made confirmation at the government’s media briefing in Hanoi on March 4 amid rumours about further mergers in the near term.

Ministry: no further merger of government units
Phan Trung Tuan, director of the Department of Local Government, Ministry of Home Affairs. Photo: VGP/NB

He said that the revolution in restructuring the political system from the central to the grassroots, implemented from July 2025, was a strategic step of great historical significance.

This policy, which includes consolidating 63 cities and provinces into 34, reorganising commune-level administrative units, and eliminating district-level administrative units, has been carefully considered by the Central Party Committee, the National Assembly, and the government.

Currently, the country has 34 cities and provinces and 3,321 commune-level administrative units nationwide, including communes, wards, and special zones.

Regarding the institutional improvements, the National Assembly Standing Committee at its session in December 2025, adopted two resolutions: one on the classification and standards of administrative units and one on urban classification. These resolutions aim to facilitate the operation of a two-tiered local government model.

“Going forward, we will focus on perfecting the institutional framework and removing obstacles and difficulties to ensure that this model operates effectively and smoothly, leading to modern, people-oriented local governance that better serves the people,” Tuan said.

Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth Hung Yen charts path to modern, green growth

Hung Yen’s post-merger development promises to unlock vast coastal, industrial, and green economic potential, propelling the province towards a modern, sustainable, and globally connected future.
Private sector set to power Thai Nguyen’s post-merger economy Private sector set to power Thai Nguyen’s post-merger economy

Thai Nguyen is stepping up efforts to boost private sector growth as it pursues its ambition of becoming a modern industrial hub in the northern midlands and mountainous region.
Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Industrial and mineral advantages are expected to open up a new development space for large-scale investment in Thai Nguyen province following its merger with Bac Kan province.
Phu Tho accelerates industrial growth as post-merger economy gains momentum Phu Tho accelerates industrial growth as post-merger economy gains momentum

Phu Tho is witnessing robust industrial expansion after provincial consolidation.

By Bich Thuy

