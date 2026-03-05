Ministry: no further merger of government units

Phan Trung Tuan, director of the Department of Local Government, Ministry of Home Affairs, made confirmation at the government’s media briefing in Hanoi on March 4 amid rumours about further mergers in the near term.

Phan Trung Tuan, director of the Department of Local Government, Ministry of Home Affairs. Photo: VGP/NB

He said that the revolution in restructuring the political system from the central to the grassroots, implemented from July 2025, was a strategic step of great historical significance.

This policy, which includes consolidating 63 cities and provinces into 34, reorganising commune-level administrative units, and eliminating district-level administrative units, has been carefully considered by the Central Party Committee, the National Assembly, and the government.

Currently, the country has 34 cities and provinces and 3,321 commune-level administrative units nationwide, including communes, wards, and special zones.

Regarding the institutional improvements, the National Assembly Standing Committee at its session in December 2025, adopted two resolutions: one on the classification and standards of administrative units and one on urban classification. These resolutions aim to facilitate the operation of a two-tiered local government model.

“Going forward, we will focus on perfecting the institutional framework and removing obstacles and difficulties to ensure that this model operates effectively and smoothly, leading to modern, people-oriented local governance that better serves the people,” Tuan said.

