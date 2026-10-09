Melatec Dental Clinic - accompanying international clients on their smile care journey

In recent years, Vietnam has become a preferred choice for international visitors seeking healthcare and dental treatment. Alongside professional expertise and reasonable costs, convenient support services and the ability to combine treatment with tourism are key factors attracting clients.

Melatec Dental Clinic is a dental system with multiple branches located in renowned tourist cities across Vietnam, offering services ranging from routine oral care and pathology treatment to advanced dental procedures such as dental implants, orthodontics, porcelain crown restorations, and veneers.

The system's headquarters is located at 26 Doan Thi Diem street, O Cho Dua ward, Hanoi.

Melatec Dental Clinic – bringing together a team of highly specialised doctors and modern equipment to deliver an international-standard smile care experience. Photo courtesy of Melatec Dental Clinic.

Investing in technology and developing advanced dentistry

Melatec Dental Clinic is focused on developing specialised dental services, catering to treatment needs ranging from simple to complex cases. Among these, dental implants and aesthetic dental restorations are areas of focused investment.

The clinic regularly updates and integrates advanced equipment for diagnosis, treatment planning, and execution, such as 3D Cone Beam CT scanners, Osstem SM3 surgical, and extraction units, and bite analysis and adjustment devices.

The application of modern equipment provides doctors with precise data during the evaluation of dental conditions, jawbones, and related factors, enabling them to build customised treatment plans tailored to each individual client.

Alongside technology, infection control and sterilisation are top priorities at Melatec Dental Clinic. According to the clinic, all medical equipment and instruments across its branches are processed and monitored under strict sterilisation protocols to help ensure client safety during treatment.

The dentist provides a detailed consultation for the client. Photo courtesy of Melatec Dental Clinic

Professionally trained medical team

Alongside state-of-the-art facilities, the team of doctors is one of the core elements prioritised by Melatec in developing its services. Its practitioners are trained at Vietnam’s leading medical universities, holding professional practicing certificates and full legal documentation.

For clients requiring dental implants, doctors conduct thorough examinations and evaluations of oral health, jawbone conditions, missing tooth locations, and related factors before advising on a treatment plan.

Depending on each specific case, clients may be prescribed single implants, implant-supported restorations, or full-arch restorations. Formulating a tailored treatment plan aims to restore chewing function, aesthetics, and long-term oral health.

Over 20,000 international clients

Alongside domestic clients, Melatec Dental Clinic actively develops dedicated services for international visitors. The clinic has welcomed over 20,000 international clients to Vietnam for procedures such as dental implants, porcelain crowns, and veneers.

Treatment cost is also a major consideration for international patients. Melatec Dental Clinic notes that service costs in Vietnam can be approximately one-third of those in certain Southeast Asian markets, one-tenth of North America, and one-fifth of Australia, depending on the specific service and treatment plan.

An overview image capturing the modern, clean, and comfortable space of Melatec Dental Clinic. Photo courtesy of Melatec Dental Clinic

For foreign clients, choosing a dental facility abroad involves not only professional considerations but also concerns regarding language, transportation, accommodation, and itinerary scheduling.

To address this, Melatec Dental Clinic deploys comprehensive support services for international clients, including visa application assistance, complimentary hotel accommodation, airport transfers, and a dedicated 1-on-1 English-speaking interpreter throughout the service process.

Treatment plans are formalised through binding contracts with clients, accompanied by long-term warranty policies. According to Melatec Dental Clinic, should any issues arise that fall under the clinic's responsibility per the agreed terms, the facility is prepared to support clients with flight tickets.

Combining dental treatment with tourism

A strategic development direction emphasised by Melatec Dental Clinic is the integration of dental services with tourism.

Instead of travelling to Vietnam solely for medical care, international clients can opt for comprehensive packages combining dental treatment with guided tours. During their stay, clients have the opportunity to explore Vietnam's unique culture, cuisine, and top destinations.

These programmes are structured to support clients seamlessly throughout their journey, from pre-trip consultations, visa assistance, and airport pickups to hotel arrangements, clinical examinations, treatments, and post-treatment care.

Through this model, an international client's trip transcends routine dental care and recovery, transforming into an enriching cultural and travel experience.

Amid the growing global interest in dental tourism, Melatec Dental Clinic is committed to building a world-class service model for international clients centred on expertise, technology, rigorous treatment protocols, transparency, and exceptional service experiences.

Through continued investments in facilities, specialised talent development, and bespoke international support services, the clinic aims to establish itself as a premier destination where clients can seamlessly combine oral healthcare with an unforgettable journey in Vietnam.

Melatec Dental Clinic

Headquarters: 26 Doan Thi Diem street, O Cho Dua ward, Hanoi

WhatsApp: +84 98 940 22 11

Vietnam's dental industry is expected to reach a revenue of $435 million by 2023 Growing dental hygiene, coupled with a surge in foreign dental tourists, is expected to drive the growth of Vietnam's dental services industry, which will reach a revenue of $435 million by 2023, according to a report by Ken Research.

Robust growth trends projected for investment in healthcare Vietnam’s healthcare and pharmacy chains are increasingly getting new funds to expand their operations in local market, thereby securing access and availability of medical supplies and drugs for locals. However, concerns over adequate human resources in the sector dampen the bright prospects and could cause supply issues.