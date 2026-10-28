Ho Chi Minh City announces first 10 official members of VIFC-HCMC

The announcement was made on the morning of October 28 as part of this year's Autumn Economic Forum (AEF 2026). It marks a pivotal transition for the centre, moving from institutional framework development to substantive operations and the attraction of international investment flows.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, Ho Chi Minh City leaders, representatives of the newly recognised members and delegates attending the forum.

HCMC leaders and VIFC-HCMC's Executive Board present membership recognition to the centre's first 10 holding companies. Photo: Le Toan

The 10 foundational members are EQuest Capital, Son Kim Capital IFC, VinaCapital International Partners, Saigon Marina IFC, Gemadept Holdings Maritime Investment and Development, Rovela Pay One Member, REE Energy Finance, Vietnam IFC Commodity Exchange JSC, AG&P Holding Vietnam, and Keppel Asset Management (Vietnam).

These companies plan to invest in and develop projects across education, infrastructure, maritime services, logistics, energy, fintech, payment solutions and commodity trading infrastructure. They are expected to help establish the centre’s infrastructure, connect capital sources and develop products for the ecosystem of Vietnam's International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC).

These plans and commitments signal a shift from establishing a membership ecosystem to connecting capital with specific projects, helping to drive investment, infrastructure development and the real economy through VIFC-HCMC.

Following the recognition of its first 10 holding companies, VIFC-HCMC is continuing to refine its legal framework and licensing procedures to expand the ecosystem to include specialised financial institutions, initially focusing on investment funds and asset management.

Under the proposed framework, the licensing mechanism for asset management companies is expected to comprise three tiers: investment advisory and portfolio management; management of private investment funds and professional investment funds; and management of public investment funds.

VIFC-HCMC expects to finalise and issue the relevant procedures and regulations for accepting investment funds in November.

Foundation focus stepped up for VIFC The Vietnam International Financial Centre is moving towards a new phase of development, with international standards, finance talent, green finance, and regulatory capacity emerging as key requirements for turning the country’s dual-city model into functioning markets.