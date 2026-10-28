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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Geleximco and Chery forge strategic partnership to advance high-tech industrial development

October 28, 2026 | 10:00
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Geleximco Group and China’s Chery Group have signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement, opening up numerous development opportunities in high-tech industries and the green economy.
Geleximco and Chery forge strategic partnership to advance high-tech industrial development
Photo: Geleximco Group

According to the announcement on October 28, the move marks a new milestone in the partnership between Geleximco Group and Chery Group. The comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement is also expected to provide an important foundation for the two sides to explore and seize specific opportunities, contributing to the development of Vietnam’s industrial sector in a new era.

Under the agreement, the two sides will advance cooperation in key areas, including semiconductors, robotics, green energy, batteries, environmental technology, and shipbuilding. These sectors play an important role in the trend of technological transformation, the development of modern manufacturing, and the pursuit of a sustainable growth model.

The partnership is expected to create a synergy of strengths, experience, and resources to boost technological innovation while facilitating the adoption of advanced practices in industrial manufacturing. Under this partnership, the two sides aim to strengthen production capabilities, refine a supply chain ecosystem, and enhance the value of industrial activities in Vietnam.

Leveraging strategic cooperation with international partners, Geleximco can gain access to emerging technology trends, strengthen resource connectivity, and explore development pathways aligned with Vietnam’s industrialisation and modernisation goals. The tie-up is expected to lay the foundation for developing manufacturing sectors that are technology-intensive, environmentally friendly, and offer high added value.

As the green transition and digital transformation become increasingly important drivers of growth, the cooperation agreement between Geleximco and Chery carries positive significance for Vietnam’s sustainable industrial development agenda. The synergy of Geleximco’s capabilities and international technological expertise is expected to utilise innovation, enhance competitiveness, and provide further momentum for Vietnam’s integration into the global economy.

Geleximco Group and Chery International enter automobile joint venture Geleximco Group and Chery International enter automobile joint venture

Geleximco Group and Chery International on April 4 signed an agreement to set up a joint venture to build an automobile factory in Vietnam.
Chery awarded investment certificate for Thai Binh EV factory Chery awarded investment certificate for Thai Binh EV factory

Chinese EV maker Chery has received an investment registration certificate for a joint venture with Geleximco Group in Thai Binh province.
Geleximco and Chinese firms to build $400 million vehicle parts factory in Thai Binh Geleximco and Chinese firms to build $400 million vehicle parts factory in Thai Binh

Vietnamese private conglomerate Geleximco has inked a partnership agreement with two Chinese partners to build a vehicle parts factory in Thai Binh with an estimated investment capital of $400 million.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Geleximco Group Chery Group high-tech industrial cooperation agreement

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