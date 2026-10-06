Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VIB named Outstanding Retail Bank 2026, targets transaction banking

October 06, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
VIB has been named 'Outstanding Retail Bank 2026' at the Vietnam Banking Awards, recognising nearly a decade of transformation and its growing position in transaction banking.
VIB named Outstanding Retail Bank 2026, targets transaction banking
Photo: VIB

The award was presented on September 30 as VIB marks 30 years of development. The recognition reflects the bank's efforts to innovate products, services, and retail experiences.

Since focusing on retail banking in 2017, VIB has transformed its product design, business organisation, and technology investment, translating into retail credit growth above the industry average and stronger customer connectivity.

From 2017 to 2025, VIB's retail credit grew at an average annual rate of 23 per cent, about 1.6 times the industry average, demonstrating a resilient growth engine.

In cards, VIB became one of five banks in Vietnam with one million credit cards in 2025, while annual spending rose approximately 17 times compared with 2018. The bank ranked among the top three for card spending, with average spending per cardholder around 50 per cent higher than the market average.

Behind these results is VIB's ability to organise its business around customers, developing specialised models for different needs. For home lending, solutions are designed around repayment capacity; for cards, benefits are linked to spending behaviour; and for deposits, yields are aligned with cash flow needs.

Technology and talent bring these designs to life, enabling VIB to scale while maintaining service quality and risk control. During the same period, total assets grew at an average annual rate of 21 per cent, while profit grew by 26 per cent per year on average.

The success of the transformation is reflected in the bank's business performance and in the capabilities it has built – understanding customer needs, developing solutions, operating efficiently, and serving customers at scale. This provides the foundation for VIB to expand value from individual products to the entire customer relationship.

VIB builds its retail banking advantage on three pillars: financial benefits, customer experience, and technology. Product flexibility is connected with service speed and operational capabilities, bringing personalisation across multiple financial needs.

On benefits, VIB brings flexibility into solution design. One Card and Max Card allow customers to change monthly benefit categories or select fee packages suited to their needs. Deposit solutions expand options for generating returns based on cash flow plans, including Super Accounts with daily returns of up to 8 per cent per year, and flexible certificate of deposit products with interest payment terms of 1, 3, 6, or 12 months. For home lending, VIB offers flexible solutions throughout the homeownership journey, from principal repayments starting at VND1 million ($38.45) per month for every VND1 billion ($38,455) borrowed in the initial years, to fixed interest rates for up to five years.

VIB named Outstanding Retail Bank 2026, targets transaction banking
Photo: VIB

VIB Up connects deposits, loans, and cards while offering preferential benefits through a membership model, with benefits determined by the overall level of customer engagement. Each additional product can enhance the value customers receive throughout their relationship with the bank.

On experience, VIB puts customers in control from accessing services to using products. MyVIB connects everyday banking needs, while Max enables customers to open cards, manage benefits, register for instalment plans and cash loans online, track applications, and sign contracts within the app. In 2025, 97 per cent of individual customer transactions were conducted through digital channels, and home lending approval time has been shortened to approximately 4–8 hours for eligible applications.

On technology, VIB has made integrated investments in core systems, data infrastructure, and service channels under its 'Mobile First – Cloud First – AI First' strategy. Modernising its core banking system on AWS, together with a unified data architecture, provides a foundation for scaling services and accelerating product development. On MyVIB, ViePro, powered by AWS GenAI, along with GenAI Chatbot and VoiceBot, provides 24/7 support in Vietnamese. Visa recognised VIB as the first bank in Vietnam to apply AI to personalise credit cards, and AI and scoring technology enable customers to apply entirely online for credit cards and unsecured loans within 5–15 minutes.

VIB Privilege Banking demonstrates how the three pillars converge in a single service model. Financial solutions are designed around cash flow needs; the Ownrora space on MyVIB uses AI to support asset allocation based on individual preferences; and Relationship Managers provide personalised advice aligned with each customer's goals. Lifestyle privileges further enhance the experience.

This model was recently recognised by Global Business Outlook as 'Most Innovative Privilege Banking – Vietnam 2026,' demonstrating how VIB's personalisation strategy has evolved beyond product-level choice to connect finance, technology, and advisory services across the entire customer relationship.

VIB named Outstanding Retail Bank 2026, targets transaction banking
Photo: VIB

The capabilities VIB has built have taken the bank toward a broader ambition: to become a leading transaction bank through innovative solutions, personalised experiences, and deeper partnerships.

This direction extends VIB's retail banking strengths into customers' cash flows and everyday transactions – from receiving a salary to booking a trip or saving for a home. VIB aims to connect these needs so that banking services are conveniently available whenever customers need them, with solutions that adapt to their income, priorities, and life plans.

Nearly a decade of transformation has brought VIB above-market retail growth, a top-three position in card spending, and large-scale personalisation capabilities. The 'Outstanding Retail Bank 2026' award marks this achievement. Building on this foundation, VIB aims to transform its competitive strength in individual customer needs into a leading position in transaction banking – becoming an integral part of customers' everyday cash flows while accompanying them throughout their long-term financial decisions.

VIB 30 years: from digital transactions to personalised banking experiences VIB 30 years: from digital transactions to personalised banking experiences

VIB is marking its 30-year journey as the bank moves from digital transactions to personalised banking experiences.
VIB scales up operating footprint over 30 years VIB scales up operating footprint over 30 years

Across 30 years in the business, VIB has scaled up its operating footprint, strengthening its position across the banking landscape.
VIB deploys Front Arena treasury and foreign exchange trading system on AWS VIB deploys Front Arena treasury and foreign exchange trading system on AWS

On September 28, Vietnam International Bank put into operation its core system supporting treasury, foreign exchange, and financial-market trading activities, powered by Front Arena, the financial technology platform developed by FIS Global, on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VIB money bank

Related Contents

Techcombank CEO: AI no longer a tool but a new operating foundation

Techcombank CEO: AI no longer a tool but a new operating foundation

Nam A Bank delivers strong breakthrough in 2026

Nam A Bank delivers strong breakthrough in 2026

VIB deploys Front Arena treasury and foreign exchange trading system on AWS

VIB deploys Front Arena treasury and foreign exchange trading system on AWS

VIB scales up operating footprint over 30 years

VIB scales up operating footprint over 30 years

VIB 30 years: from digital transactions to personalised banking experiences

VIB 30 years: from digital transactions to personalised banking experiences

VIB cards – from trendsetter to a card that grows with customers

VIB cards – from trendsetter to a card that grows with customers

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Blokees debuts 90 toy products at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026

Blokees debuts 90 toy products at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026

Radha Exports partners with Korber for Singapore automated warehouse facility

Radha Exports partners with Korber for Singapore automated warehouse facility

Tigerair Taiwan launches tigerhop platform with airline partner Scoot

Tigerair Taiwan launches tigerhop platform with airline partner Scoot

PMET signs transshipment agreement with Matagami for Shaakichiuwaanaan lithium project

PMET signs transshipment agreement with Matagami for Shaakichiuwaanaan lithium project

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020