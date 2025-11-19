Corporate

HKUST Receives Government's Approval to Establish a New Medical School

November 19, 2025 | 14:56
The establishment of Hong Kong's third medical school at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology was approved today by the Hong Kong SAR Government.

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The establishment of Hong Kong's third medical school at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) was approved today by the Hong Kong SAR Government (the Government). This landmark decision underscores the visionary leadership of the Government in fortifying Hong Kong's medical system.

The University expresses its deepest gratitude to the Hong Kong SAR Government for its trust and to the dedicated Task Group on New Medical School for its thorough and rigorous assessment throughout the selection process. This approval represents a significant advance in addressing Hong Kong's future healthcare needs through an innovative, interdisciplinary approach to medical education.

A Strategic Government Initiative for a Healthier Future
The careful selection and approval process, guided by the experts of the Task Group, ensures this new school will be a powerful complement to the existing medical ecosystem, directly addressing long-term societal needs.

HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Harry SHUM welcomed the Government's decision, stating, "We are profoundly honored to be recognized as a partner in the forward-looking strategy of the Hong Kong SAR Government to foster healthcare innovation and develop a robust pipeline of medical talent. HKUST is fully committed to fulfilling this vision by cultivating a new generation of medical pioneers who will lead with clinical excellence and technological mastery, bringing lasting benefits to Hong Kong and beyond."

Realizing a Shared Vision for Next-Generation Medicine
HKUST President Prof. Nancy IP extended the University's sincere thanks for the Government's decision and the Task Group's support of its proposal. She said, "The establishment of the medical school is a powerful validation of the Government's strategic vision. We are grateful for the opportunity to prepare a new generation of clinicians through integrating rigorous clinical training with technological proficiency, empowering our graduates to excel as future practitioners and leaders in the evolving healthcare landscape. We look forward to the continued support from the Government and the Task Group experts during the implementation phase. HKUST pledges its complete commitment to bring this shared vision to life."

Chairman Shum and President IP further stated: "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all members of the HKUST community—including the Council Advisory Group, the Planning Committee, faculty, and staff. Everyone has worked in unison with collective determination, dedicating their utmost efforts to the development of the medical school. This achievement reflects the dedication and valuable expertise of all involved. Such an outcome was indeed hard-earned, and we solemnly recognize the weight of our responsibilities moving forward. Now, as we embark on this critical mission of establishing the medical school, we are committed to working closely with the Government, the Hong Kong Medical Council, the Hospital Authority, the two local medical schools, the medical sector, and community partners to jointly cultivate outstanding medical professionals and drive innovation in global medical technology and clinical practice."

Building on a Foundation of Innovation, Guided by Public Service
The new medical school will be built upon a solid foundation of HKUST's distinctive advantages. It will draw upon the University's deeply international character and global networks to attract diverse talent and foster a world-class learning environment. The school will cultivate a new breed of medical professionals: ethically grounded, clinically outstanding, and technologically adept. The school will leverage HKUST's strengths in data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics, embedding these technologies directly into clinical training. This interdisciplinary model, which merges science, engineering, and business, will equip graduates to solve complex health challenges and drive translational research from the lab to the bedside, leading to breakthroughs in diagnostics, therapeutics, and patient care.

By PR Newswire

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

TagTag:
HKUST New Medical School Medical School Establishment healthcare innovation

