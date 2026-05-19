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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mastercard and JD.com partner to support business growth via payments innovation

May 19, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
Mastercard and JD.com formed a strategic partnership to expand payment infrastructure for international business and enhance China's inbound visitor experience using AI and advanced fraud prevention tools.

BEIJING, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercard, a world leading technology company in payment, and JD.com, a Nasdaq-listed technology and service company with supply chain at its core, announced a strategic partnership to deliver innovations that build a more connected, secure and intelligent commerce ecosystem.

"This is the natural next phase in our long-standing relationship with JD.com," said Michael Miebach, CEO, Mastercard. "Our shared creativity, deep experience and cutting-edge technology will provide people and businesses with the seamless and secure solutions they're looking for, all while making everyday activities easier and more rewarding. Mastercard will continue to be a bridge between China and the world."

"Global commerce is becoming increasingly connected and technology-driven," said Sandy Xu, CEO of JD.com. "Our new partnership with Mastercard will support the development of JD.com's international business and strengthen our ability to serve consumers and businesses worldwide. By combining JD.com's capabilities in digital retail, logistics and supply chain infrastructure with Mastercard's payment expertise, we will jointly explore next-generation AI-powered commerce and payment experiences powered by advanced technologies, helping shape the future of digital commerce."

Constructing global payments infrastructure and enable SMB growth

JD.com and Mastercard will work together to further integrate and enhance global payment connectivity by developing a payment infrastructure to support JD.com's international business development and enable broader use cases in global commerce.

In addition, both parties will jointly explore a cross-border supply chain finance ecosystem designed to support global small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), improving access to financing and enabling more efficient participation in international trade.

Enhancing cross border consumption experience

JD.com and Mastercard will deepen collaboration to expand the payment choices for international travelers in China. This includes supporting the broader acceptance of international cards and delivering an enhanced checkout, shopping, and tax-refund experiences for overseas visitors across JD.com's e-commerce platforms and retail channels.

The two companies will also explore opportunities to support agentic AI-powered purchasing solutions for consumers and businesses through Mastercard Agent Pay, while also expanding co‑branded card initiatives.

Strengthening a resilient and secure commerce ecosystem

JD.com and Mastercard will deepen cooperation in risk management, identity authentication, and intelligent anti-fraud solutions. Through enhanced real-time risk monitoring and fraud prevention capabilities, the partnership aims to elevate transaction security and strengthen the stability and resilience of digital commerce.

By PR Newswire

Mastercard

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TagTag:
mastercard JD.com Global payments infrastructure

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