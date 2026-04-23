Woori Bank and Viettel Global deepen financial cooperation

The agreement was signed at Viettel Global headquarters in Hanoi with the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jung Jinwan, CEO of Woori Bank Korea, said, "Going forward, Woori Bank Korea will continue to accompany and actively support the cooperation between the two parties."

"We aim not only to provide comprehensive financial solutions, but also to expand collaboration with Viettel Global across various high-potential business sectors, becoming a reliable partner in creating meaningful added value together,” he said.

As key institutions driving their economies, the partnership between Woori Bank and Viettel Global is expected to unlock growth for both sides and contribute to the broader development of South Korea and Vietnam.

This collaboration is expected to be a new milestone for Woori Bank as it expands its presence in Vietnam and advances its localisation strategy, one of the bank’s top priorities.

Viettel Global, part of Viettel Group, operates across 10 countries in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The company has previously carried out financial transactions with Woori Bank’s Vietnamese branch.

The cooperation was sealed during Jung's trip to Vietnam, where he accompanied President Lee Jae Myung on his state visit to the country.

Woori Bank Vietnam partners with Samsung Vina Insurance to offer property insurance services Woori Bank Vietnam and Samsung Vina Insurance have forged a strategic alliance to enhance property insurance operations, offering more options to new insurance services for corporate clients while strengthening Woori Bank's competitive position.

Viettel Global achieves record revenues and profit Last year Viettel Global (VGI) recorded its highest-ever revenues and profit.