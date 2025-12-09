Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Malaysia's Day 1 winners shine at ACES Awards 2025

December 09, 2025 | 14:23
(0) user say
Malaysia's Day 1 winners brought heart, vision and progress to ACES Awards 2025, showcasing exceptional leadership and innovation across diverse sectors.

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - Malaysia opened the ACES Awards 2025 with a powerful showcase of organisations that are redefining leadership across sustainability, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, and digital innovation.

Day 1 Malaysia winners lead the charge! Honored for outstanding leadership and commitment to sustainability excellence.

The nation's Day One winners stood as living proof that progress is most meaningful when it is anchored in purpose, people, and long-term impact.

"Malaysia's winners demonstrate that real leadership begins with empathy and becomes extraordinary through action," said MORS Group CEO Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan.

"Their dedication to people, progress, and purpose is shaping a stronger and more resilient Malaysia for generations to come," added the ACES Awards organiser.

Among the honourees, Sawit Kinabalu inspired the jury with its decades-long evolution into a sustainability-driven enterprise.

Under the stewardship of Datin Stella Ambrose, the organisation has transformed agricultural waste into renewable energy, championed responsible plantation practices, and invested in community development programmes that uplift rural livelihoods.

Danone Specialized Nutrition Southeast Asia was recognised for advancing regional health outcomes through science-based nutrition solutions, circular packaging systems, and renewable energy adoption.

Its work continues to support vulnerable populations, particularly mothers and children, while embedding sustainability into every stage of its value chain.

The Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) earned acclaim for its Darul Hana Redevelopment Project — a landmark urban transformation that balances economic growth with cultural heritage preservation, environmental protection, and compassionate community resettlement.

Commerce Dot Com was honoured for strengthening Malaysia's digital backbone, enabling secure, efficient, and inclusive electronic procurement systems that empower businesses, government agencies, and entrepreneurs to thrive in a connected economy.

In the logistics sector, Nationwide Logistics was recognised for modernising operations through smart infrastructure, workforce development, and agile supply chain solutions that prioritise both efficiency and employee welfare.

Completing the list of winners, Alliance Bank stood out for its commitment to responsible finance, supporting small and medium enterprises, driving financial inclusion, and embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles at the core of its banking practices.

Together, Malaysia's Day One winners represent a nation propelled by conscience-led leadership — where innovation is guided by integrity, and success is measured by the lives uplifted along the way.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ACES Awards

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aces Awards 2025 Sustainabilitydriven enterprise Responsibility plantation practices

Related Contents

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining and community development in Surigao

Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining and community development in Surigao

Santan crowned industry champion at ACES Awards 2025

Santan crowned industry champion at ACES Awards 2025

Commerce Dot Com recognised as one of Asia's inspiring workplaces at Aces Awards 2025

Commerce Dot Com recognised as one of Asia's inspiring workplaces at Aces Awards 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

HKSTP leads delegation to unlock Hong Kong-Italy innovation at Milan event

HKSTP leads delegation to unlock Hong Kong-Italy innovation at Milan event

SoéPay launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants

SoéPay launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020