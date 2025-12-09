Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - The ACES Awards 2025 unveiled one of the most compelling assemblies of international leaders in the event’s history. This year’s winners — spanning Taiwan, India, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Myanmar and more — demonstrated not only operational excellence, but an emotional and moral depth that moved audiences and jury members alike.

Their achievements form a sweeping tapestry of courage, ingenuity, social commitment, and regional transformation.

From the mountains of Mongolia to the bustling innovation corridors of Singapore, from coastal Taiwan to the rapidly modernising landscapes of Laos and Myanmar — each winner brought a distinctly powerful story. Yet, they all shared the same spirit: a refusal to settle for ordinary when the world needed extraordinary leadership.

MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan said that each international winner this year stood as proof that leadership was most powerful when it uplifted communities and shaped a future bigger than any one organisation.

“They remind us that impact knows no borders — and neither does responsibility,” said the ACES Awards organiser.

CPC Corporation Taiwan delivered one of the night’s most memorable narratives.

Its coral conservation programmes — supported by AI-driven monitoring, species rehabilitation, and reef regeneration — revealed how a major energy institution can become a steward of fragile ocean ecosystems.

It was a breathtaking example of industry embracing accountability and healing.

In Vietnam, Highlands Coffee proved that a brand can be both commercially dominant and deeply human. Through its roasting innovations, community outreach, and the Highlands Happiness Fund, the company reinforced that national identity and commercial ambition need not be at odds — they can build each other.

LCY Development brought forward a story of cross-border expansion guided by human values. Their efforts in Brunei, Borneo and Australia, coupled with affordable housing and digital construction tools, showed how growth becomes meaningful when anchored in dignity and accessibility.

EDL-Generation Public Company stood as a pillar of stability for Laos, managing hydropower for national development while sustaining commitments to clean energy.

Mongolia’s Moncement shifted a nation’s industrial dependency through green cement and waste heat innovation.

Myanmar Agro Exchange modernised the agriculture sector with governance-first, farmer-first infrastructure — a beacon of consistency despite national challenges.

Singapore’s Lockton impressed with its independent ownership model and disciplined growth, proving that risk advisory can be principled, nimble and people-focused.

Ombra, led by Letright Industrial Corporation Founder Ren Li, stood tall as a pioneer of sustainable outdoor living, years ahead of industry standards.

He Eye Specialist Hospital Group delivered one of the evening’s most emotionally resonant submissions — its “blindness-free world” vision brought together AI, gene therapy, rural accessibility and medical excellence with heart.



Suzlon Energy reaffirmed wind power’s role in Asia’s decarbonised future, while Henderson Land and Manulife Asia showcased how blue-chip institutions can lead with bold ESG ambition.

The Aseer Development Authority showcased transformative regional development underpinned by culture and community, while NagaWorld demonstrated evolving standards of responsibility in large-scale hospitality ecosystems.

Together, these stories remind Asia that leadership is not defined by geography, industry, or scale — it is defined by the courage to challenge norms and uplift communities.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.