Santan crowned industry champion at ACES Awards 2025

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - Santan, the F&B business of Capital A, has been named a winner of the Industry Champions of the Year Award at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2025 (ACES), recognising outstanding leadership and innovation across Asia. In addition, Catherine Goh, CEO of Santan, has been honoured under the Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders Award category.

Catherine Goh, CEO of Santan, with the two ACES Trophies — Industry Champions of the Year Award and Asia’s Most Admirable Young Leaders Award.

Santan's recognition reflects its evolution from delighting millions of passengers with in-flight meals to becoming a leading player across multiple food service segments. Focused on redefining culinary experiences both in the skies and on the ground, Santan has grown into a dynamic F&B ecosystem driven by innovation and consumer demand. Its operations span inflight and corporate catering, B2B supply of ready-to-eat meals and beverages to marts, convenience stores, coffee chains and restaurants—and soon, hotels and trains—supported by a growing retail line featuring freeze-dried meals and coffee capsules. Through technology and modern production processes, Santan ensures consistency and quality while preserving the bold, authentic flavours of Asean.Catherine Goh, CEO of Santan, said, "Being named Industry Champion at the ACES Awards 2025 is a huge milestone. At Santan, we don't believe in 'airline food'—we believe in good food, period. Our mission is to serve bold, real flavours that capture the spirit of our region, whether in the skies or on the ground. This award is not just for Santan—it's a win for our food, our culture, and the innovation that defines Asean. Looking ahead, we are excited to explore new horizons with technology and creative solutions that will continue to transform how people experience our products. My heartfelt thanks to the Santan team for their tireless commitment."Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of ACES Awards, said, "Santan continues to set the bar for innovation across inflight catering, retail, and corporate solutions while delivering high-quality, accessible dining experiences. Under Catherine's leadership, the brand has captured new markets, grown revenues, and showcased the global potential of Asean flavours."Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards celebrates organisations and individuals who demonstrate visionary leadership, sustainable growth, and positive societal impact—setting benchmarks for excellence across Asia.

