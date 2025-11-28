Commerce Dot Com recognised as one of Asia's inspiring workplaces at Aces Awards 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 -Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd (CDC) is honoured to be recognised as one of Asia's Inspiring Workplaces at the ACES Awards 2025, a recognition that reflects the organisation's resilience and long-standing commitment to cultivating a strong and people-centred workplace culture.

Second from left, Putri Nurul Ida Yahya, with En. Hafidz Ahmad Zehnun and the CDC delegation, receiving the “Inspiring Workplaces in Asia” award at the ACES Awards 2025 in Bali.

The award marks an important achievement for CDC as it acknowledges the organisation's continued efforts to build an environment where employees feel supported, valued and empowered.The award is conferred by the ACES Council, an independent body comprising leaders in sustainability, governance and organisational development. In its official evaluation, the Council highlighted CDC's ability to foster an inclusive, connected and wellbeing-focused environment supported by practices that encourage learning, collaboration and open communication.Over the years, CDC has cultivated a workplace culture shaped by resilience, unity and continuous improvement. This strength is rooted in the organisation's emphasis on active listening, regular employee engagement and structured development pathways that help talent grow and adapt to the company's evolving needs. The evaluation also recognised CDC's commitment to wellbeing, reflected through initiatives that reinforce a safe, respectful and rights-aligned workplace."This recognition is deeply meaningful because it celebrates the heart of our organisation, our people," said Putri Nurul Ida Yahya, Executive Director of Commerce Dot Com. "CDC's culture has always been anchored by resilience and a shared belief in our purpose. When our people thrive, our work thrives. This is reflected in the strength of ePerolehan. A strong and united workforce ensures that we continue delivering a system that benefits the nation."Looking ahead, CDC remains committed to strengthening its workplace culture by enhancing learning opportunities, broadening wellbeing initiatives and deepening engagement across the organisation.

