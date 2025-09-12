Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Major changes proposed to investment approval process

September 12, 2025 | 15:26
(0) user say
The government is considering major adjustments to its investment policy approval process, with a new draft law aiming to ease procedures and attract more capital.

The Ministry of Finance is drafting a new Law on Investment to replace the current framework, proposing significant changes to how projects are approved. The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), representing the business community, has voiced strong support for narrowing the scope of projects that require investment policy approval, saying the move would help reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and improve the investment climate.

According to VCCI, this change would eliminate a substantial number of administrative procedures, reducing both time and resource burdens for enterprises and state management agencies alike.

The latest draft outlines clear criteria for projects exempt from the investment policy approval process.

Major changes proposed to investment approval process

Accordingly, investment projects eligible for the exemption include those already specified in national or provincial master plans with clearly defined project names, scale, objectives, locations, investors, timelines, and durations.

Also exempt are ventures where investors are selected via land-use rights auctions or bidding processes for land-use projects, among other investor-related circumstances.

Essentially, the investment policy approval procedure would remain applicable only to projects with significant or potentially severe environmental impacts; projects affecting national defence and security; and investments in strategic sectors such as seaports and airports.

Debate over whether to retain or abolish this procedure has been intense. Advocates of abolition argue that the process lacks clear regulatory objectives, is inefficient, unpredictable, and overlaps with other legal requirements.

On the other hand, critics caution that removing this step could undermine state oversight, expose businesses to legal risks, and negatively affect the investment climate.

Investment policy approval serves as a legal foundation that affirms and protects investors’ legitimate rights and interests in implementation. It ensures the enforcement of state commitments regarding investment incentives and special policies approved by competent authorities, while also outlining the requirements and conditions for execution.

Moreover, the procedure functions as a screening tool for sensitive projects that could significantly affect the country’s socioeconomic development, national defence, and the environment. It serves as a control mechanism to ensure safety and encourage sustainable development.

International experience shows that many countries – including the US, the UK, Australia, and China – apply comparable approval or screening mechanisms for overseas investment, using criteria similar to those mentioned above

However, in Vietnam, numerous legal amendments across areas such as land, bidding, planning, housing, real estate, electricity, and science and technology more recently, have led to substantial legal updates.

These changes, along with current procedures under the Law on Investment, have created overlapping requirements and operational difficulties for both investors and regulatory bodies.

This underscores the urgent need to revise and improve the investment policy approval process to resolve these challenges and accelerate project implementation.

The goal is to align the process more closely with related legal frameworks, ensuring consistency and coherence across the regulatory environment.

Because the investment policy approval procedure integrates content across planning, land use, environmental protection, and construction, the investment authority can conduct a comprehensive assessment during the preparation phase. This helps reduce time and cost compared to processing each requirement independently.

Additionally, the procedure enables investment authorities to evaluate a project in its entirety, considering compliance with sectoral regulations and assessing its socioeconomic effectiveness and feasibility.

Importantly, the inclusion of the investment policy approval procedure within the Law on Investment ensures consistency and coherence across the legal system.

It prevents fragmentation and inconsistency in project implementation procedures across different specialised laws, fostering a transparent, accessible, and predictable investment environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

To optimise the process, businesses continue to call for a clearer and more streamlined approach to policy evaluation and approval, noting that any proposed changes must be framed within the broader legal system governing projects to ensure clarity, legal certainty, and coherence across legislative documents.

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Foreign investment into Vietnam soared past $26 billion in the first eight months of 2025, up more than 27 per cent on-year, underscoring strong investor confidence.
Overseas investments increase 3.8 times in first eight months Overseas investments increase 3.8 times in first eight months

Vietnam’s outbound investments totalled $556.1 million in the first eight months of 2025, 3.8 times higher than the same period last year, according to data from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.
FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

Foreign investment into Vietnam, particularly in real estate, has remained stable this year, while infrastructure development provides cautiously optimistic signals for long-term growth.

By Bao Duy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Investment policy approval Investment projects exempt investment incentives investment climate Legal framework consistency Investment environment clarity

Related Contents

Foreign homebuying policy offers potential boost

Foreign homebuying policy offers potential boost

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Costa Rica pitches itself as Central America's business paradise

Costa Rica pitches itself as Central America's business paradise

Investment from South Korea targeting longer-term value

Investment from South Korea targeting longer-term value

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen

Dutch businesses keen to invest in Hung Yen

Providing blueprint for new era of FDI

Providing blueprint for new era of FDI

Fair and predictable investment climate will ensure future American engagement

Fair and predictable investment climate will ensure future American engagement

Opportunities must be seized in meaningful year

Opportunities must be seized in meaningful year

Mission now clear in journey to adapt to GMT rate

Mission now clear in journey to adapt to GMT rate

The best time to invest in Hau Giang

The best time to invest in Hau Giang

Trade advances highlighted via APEC interconnectivity

Trade advances highlighted via APEC interconnectivity

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Aitu IFA 2025 AI Garment Gold Award: 3D Knit-to-Fit in 10 Minutes

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Xinjiang Daqo Litigation Update 2025: $60M Dispute Settled, Shares Rally

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Corero Nextwave DDoS Thailand 2025: Real-Time Scrubbing <1s

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020