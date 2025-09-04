Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Costa Rica pitches itself as Central America's business paradise

September 04, 2025 | 16:01
(0) user say
When tropical nations compete for international investment dollars, the resulting summit promises either genuine economic transformation or elaborate tourism marketing disguised as diplomacy.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Costa Rica is hosting the Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit 2025, a high-level event that brings together the most influential players in international trade and investment in one place. Organized by the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), this gathering marks a milestone by integrating exports and foreign direct investment into a single space for the first time.

Over the course of five days, more than 1,000 Costa Rican and multinational companies will meet with 400 international buyers and investors from 45 countries, in a multisector agenda that includes more than 3,700 business meetings, investment rounds, visits to business parks, and networking opportunities.

"This event is proof that Costa Rica is ready to compete and lead. We have designed a space to attract investment projects that generate linkages, employment, and sustainability, while also promoting our export offer to the most demanding markets. This is the new vision of country promotion: ambitious, strategic, and future-oriented," said Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

This gathering also represents the evolution of the historic Buyers Trade Mission (BTM), an event that for more than 25 years connected thousands of Costa Rican exporting companies with international buyers. Today, under a more robust and far-reaching format, the Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit consolidates export promotion and foreign direct investment attraction into a single platform.

The opening ceremony featured the participation of Manuel Tovar, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER, along with international delegations and representatives of the business sector.

Participants come from key markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, France, and Central America. In addition, the academic agenda includes lectures by global leaders such as:

  • Didi Caldwell (Global Location Strategies): Economic forces and their impact on the future of FDI
  • Katie McGinty (Johnson Controls): Smart buildings: the business case for growth through sustainability
  • Henry Loewendahl (Wavteq): The future of work
  • María Carolina Pinheiro (Wyndham Hotels): Participation in the tourism investment segment

Country potential: a strategy delivering results

As of July 2025, Costa Rica's goods exports reached $13.148 billion, representing a 17% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. The main driver continues to be the precision and medical equipment sector, accounting for 48% of total exports, followed by the agricultural sector (17%) and the food sector (12%).

Costa Rica is home to more than 1,000 multinational companies operating in strategic sectors such as medical devices, corporate services, advanced manufacturing, and digital technologies. The country also consolidates its position as a reliable supplier of high-quality foods: it is the world's largest exporter of pineapples, the third-largest exporter of bananas, and the leading exporter of cassava to the U.S. and the EU.

In terms of foreign direct investment, the country stands out for its high reinvestment of profits and the sustained growth of projects outside the Greater Metropolitan Area. In 2024, total FDI reached $5.008 billion, representing a 32% growth compared to 2023, with the United States, Colombia, Switzerland, Mexico, and France as the main countries of origin of the capital.

"The Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit is a commitment to building long-term relationships and opening new opportunities for our regions. This platform was created to stay and to evolve alongside the needs of the global environment," concluded Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

By PR Newswire

Promotora de Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
costa rica Costa Rica Trade & Investment Summit 2025 PROCOMER

Related Contents

Back Home by FIFCO: Through AI, Costa Rica returns over 36,000 seashells to their habitat to restore the ecosystem

Back Home by FIFCO: Through AI, Costa Rica returns over 36,000 seashells to their habitat to restore the ecosystem

World Cup: Thiago, Paulinho steer Brazil into last 16

World Cup: Thiago, Paulinho steer Brazil into last 16 1

World Cup: Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 to secure first win

World Cup: Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 to secure first win

Neymar fit for Brazil after World Cup injury fears

Neymar fit for Brazil after World Cup injury fears

Kolarov stunner gives Serbia World Cup victory over Costa Rica

Kolarov stunner gives Serbia World Cup victory over Costa Rica

Brilliant Belgium rip into Costa Rica

Brilliant Belgium rip into Costa Rica

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020