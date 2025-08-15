Gia Lai province greenlights 228-million-USD sea port

Gia Lai will develop Phu My sea port in an area of 205 hectares. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Gia Lai – The People's Committee of the central province of Gia Lai on August 13 approved the investment policy for the first phase of Phu My port project, worth over 6 trillion VND (228 million USD), aiming at shaping up an industrial – sea port hub in the coming time.

The facility will p some 205 hectares in Phu My Dong commune, including 60 hectares of land and 145 hectares of sea surface. Its construction is scheduled to be commenced in September next year, with operation expected by October 2028.

The port's strategic positioning will create direct connectivity with the Phu My Industrial Park, facilitating the seamless transport of goods, materials, equipment, containers, and liquid cargo. This integration will address the growing demand for production and transport services within the industrial zone while enhancing regional transport networks and boosting maritime logistics capacity.

By 2030, Phu My port is expected to handle between 3.8 - 4.4 million tonnes of cargo annually, processing perse categories including liquid goods, containers, materials, equipment, bulk cargo, and specialised energy equipment.

Initial operational capacity from 2028 is projected at 2.4 - 3.0 million tonnes per year for general and container cargo, with an additional 1.4 million tonnes annually dedicated to liquid and gas shipments.

The province will break ground on the first phase of Phu My Industrial Park in Phu My Dong commune on August 19 to welcome the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). The 436-hectare industrial park will be developed by Phu My Investment Group JSC at a total cost of 4.5 trillion VND.