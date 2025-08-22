LynkiD team up with Got It for all-in-one loyalty solution

Announced on August 21, the partnership will see LynkiD provide its open loyalty platform, allowing businesses to issue, manage, and connect reward points within a shared ecosystem. Customers can earn points at one business and redeem them at another through a single application, streamlining engagement and boosting cross-partner value.

LynkiD’s ecosystem currently connects over 10,000 gifts from more than 1,300 brands spanning multiple industries, including food and beverages, retail, beauty, travel, and entertainment. This network helps increase customer engagement frequency and lifetime value for businesses. The platform also integrates with reward catalogues and loyalty schemes from 10 other point-issuing partners.

In addition, LynkiD offers end-to-end loyalty scheme operations – from design and system integration to communication campaigns and gamification – helping businesses optimise costs and operational resources.

Got It, for its part, provides the integrated gifting solution within the LynkiD Loyalty Rewards app. Got It’s offerings range from versatile e-vouchers and brand-specific promotional vouchers to a wide array of physical gift products that can be purchased directly via vouchers.

The Got It gift ecosystem caters to both general consumers and high-value clients through its VIP Concierge, which offers premium personalised gifts, golf reservations, fine dining, luxury healthcare, and an exclusive VIP hotline.

Got It’s network includes over 300 popular brands nationwide, with ongoing expansion into Southeast Asia and Japan. The company offers gifting solutions and omnichannel marketing solutions to businesses in multiple industries, creating opportunities to connect LynkiD’s 30 million users with Got It’s 5,000 business clients.

Backed by a robust technology platform and an extensive brand network – with more than 98 per cent of partners directly integrated via API – Got It offers users a seamless voucher redemption experience. Its exclusive integrations include voucher payments with the Lotte retail chain and utility bill payments through ZaloPay.

The alliance comes at a time when more Vietnamese businesses are investing in customer loyalty initiatives. According to the 2024 Research and Market report, emerging trends – such as mobile-based loyalty apps and improved reward redemption rates – are expected to shape the future of loyalty schemes in Vietnam’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

By integrating advanced analytics, AI, and innovative loyalty platforms, businesses can target a diverse customer base with highly personalised services. Vietnam’s loyalty market is projected to exceed $542 million this year and could grow to more than $970 million by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of over 18 per cent.

However, the Vietnam Loyalty Market Outlook to 2030 report by Ken Research notes challenges for building or operating loyalty activities in Vietnam, including platform fragmentation, high customer acquisition costs, data privacy concerns due to stricter regulations, and limited digital infrastructure in rural areas.

This is where the partnership aims to help businesses implement loyalty schemes without having to build their own reward redemption systems – granting them access to hundreds of ready-to-use rewards with optimal costs, easy deployment, and centralised management.

LynkiD users can easily redeem their points for Got It e-vouchers, covering more than 300 brands at 24,000 locations nationwide. In return, Got It users unlock the opportunity to redeem rewards from LynkiD’s gift hub, which features 1,300 brands across a wide range of industries.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in building an open loyalty ecosystem where every reward point translates into tangible value for users and a clear competitive advantage for businesses," said Tran To Uyen, CEO of LynkiD. "The integration of both gift catalogues gives customers seamless access to a wider range of diverse experiences than ever before."

"LynkiD is precisely the type of partner Got It has been looking for, as we share the same core values of integrity and creativity," said Nguyen Hai Minh, co-founder and CEO of DayOne. "Integrity means adhering to ethical standards, being consistent, accountable, and courageous. Creativity is the drive to continuously innovate. These are the foundations that enable both sides to put ‘partner companionship’ first and ensure a sustainable collaboration."

