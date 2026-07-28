UEM Edgenta reinforces Sarawak infrastructure commitment

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 July 2026 - UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or "the Company"), a leading Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions company serving as the appointed Project Management Consultant (PMC), continues to drive Sarawak's infrastructure development forward. Following the successful completion of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak, the Company has further strengthened its project management capabilities through the monumental Sarawak Coastal Road and the Second Trunk Road (CSTR). A centrepiece of these RM11 billion mega infrastructure projects is the Batang Lupar 1 Bridge, officially launched by the Premier of Sarawak on 9 July. Standing as the longest river crossing bridge in Malaysia, this structure is more than just a marvel of concrete and steel; it serves as a critical artery designed to physically unify the state's coastal road network.

Behind the completed structure linking Sebuyau to Triso lies the true story of the Batang Lupar 1 Bridge – a story of the quiet, relentless engineering determination that brought it to life. Spearheaded by Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKR Sarawak) as the project's principal team lead, delivering a mega-structure across one of the state's most formidable rivers demanded an extraordinary level of technical governance. Working in close partnership with JKR Sarawak, UEM Edgenta provided the critical project management and technical oversight necessary to execute this ambitious vision safely and efficiently.



Spanning an immense 4.844 kilometers across the Batang Lupar estuary, this cable-stayed bridge crosses a major geographic barrier that has historically isolated coastal communities. The bridge forms part of the CSTR network, comprising 14 major bridges, including five (5) distinctive cable-stayed structures that have become icons of Sarawak's infrastructure development. Constructing a structure of this scale requires driving deep foundation piles into complex riverbed soils and managing hundreds of thousands of metric tons of materials. As the PMC, UEM Edgenta was tasked with the immense responsibility of navigating these challenges, which meant aligning multiple contractors, ensuring international quality and safety compliance, and keeping a massive multi-year timeline on track despite unpredictable environmental variables.



Shaiful Subhan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta, commented on the scale of this technical orchestration, "Bridging massive geographical divides requires an arrangement of immense technical capabilities. At UEM Edgenta, our infrastructure solutions are designed to handle precisely this level of complexity, ensuring that the structural integrity and project management of the Batang Lupar 1 Bridge meet the highest international safety and quality standards."



To execute this, UEM Edgenta brought cutting-edge project management technology to the forefront. A project of this magnitude requires more than traditional oversight; it demands high digital precision to meet stringent specifications. By leveraging real-time construction analytics combined with drone-assisted site reporting, UEM Edgenta and the project teams maintained total visibility over the nearly five (5) kilometer span to conduct stringent quality assurance. This tech-driven governance ensured every component was fabricated and installed to exact specifications before it even reached the water.



Crucially, the Company's role on the ground extends beyond immediate project delivery; by actively integrating local Sarawakian engineers and contractors into these advanced BIM and drone methodologies, the project serves as a live incubator for specialised knowledge transfer, elevating the state's internal capacity to manage future marine mega-structures.



The challenges of the Batang Lupar project were not solely topographical or structural; they were fiercely environmental. The river is notoriously dynamic, featuring aggressive tidal bores and fast-flowing currents. More pressingly, the Batang Lupar Basin is the natural habitat for one of the densest populations of estuarine saltwater crocodiles in the region, infamously ingrained in local history through the legend of Bujang Senang. For UEM Edgenta, managing site safety meant rewriting the standard operational playbook. Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) governance had to extend beyond typical heavy machinery protocols to include strict maritime safety measures, tidal monitoring, and specialised ecological awareness. Achieving milestone man-hours without major incident in a challenging riverine environment known for strong tidal bores and estuarine crocodile populations is a testament to the rigorous safety culture the Company enforces on the ground.



Ultimately, the engineering expertise invested in the Batang Lupar 1 Bridge is measured not only by the structure itself, but by the lasting impact it will have on the people and communities it connects. For decades, traveling between the coastal towns separated by this massive river meant relying on ferry services, a bottleneck that stifled local commerce and delayed emergency services. By successfully overseeing the bridging of this gap, UEM Edgenta is supporting the Sarawak State Government in the latter's effort to close massive socio-economic divides. The bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel times, unlock new investment opportunities along the coastal belt, strengthen agricultural supply chains, and improve rural communities' access to essential healthcare and education hubs.



With Sarawak Day recently commemorated, the timing of this launch carries profound weight. Raihana Ahmad, Managing Director of Infrastructure Solutions at UEM Edgenta, reflects on the project's deeper meaning the project embodies. "This bridge is a physical manifestation of unity. For us at UEM Edgenta, overseeing this project was a national duty. In line with Sarawak Day, we are immensely proud to see how our engineering oversight has helped turn a concrete structure into a vital lifeline that will bring shared prosperity to our rural and coastal communities."



These efforts were recently recognised with the IEM Pinnacle Award 2026 in the Engineering & Construction category, presented by the Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) at its 67th Annual Dinner & Awards Night. The award acknowledges UEM Edgenta's role as the PMC, working alongside JKR Sarawak in delivering this flagship project.



Batang Lupar 1 Bridge stands today not just as the longest river-crossing bridge in the nation, but as a towering symbol of state pride and economic sovereignty. Behind its majestic span is the rigorous technical expertise and governance, technological innovation, and unyielding safety standards of UEM Edgenta quietly driving the realisation of Sarawak's greatest infrastructural aspirations.

For further information on UEM Edgenta, log on to https://www.uemedgenta.com.

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