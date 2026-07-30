Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bison Bank becomes Portugal's first MiCA-regulated crypto bank

July 30, 2026 | 10:08
(0) user say
Bison Bank became Portugal's first MiCA-regulated crypto-asset service provider, joining a limited group of 30 EU banking institutions authorised to offer crypto-asset services under the new legal framework.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - Bison Bank has become the first bank in Portugal to operate directly as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the European MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, consolidating its position at the forefront of financial innovation. Bison Bank's CASP activity will be undertaken through the merger of its fully owned subsidiary, Bison Digital Assets (BDA), already approved by the Bank of Portugal. The move follows a journey that began in 2022, when BDA became the first bank-owned Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Portugal.

"We were pioneers three years ago when we realized the future of banking would involve integrating digital assets. Now, with a clear and solid European framework like MiCA, we are bringing this area into the heart of the bank," states António Henriques, CEO of Bison Bank. "The CASP license and the merger realize our vision for the bank of the future: a single, regulated entity with the robustness of a bank and the agility of the crypto world."

Bison Bank's CASP license, along with the integration of BDA, which in 2025 served approximately 275 clients and handled traded volume of €165 million, positions the bank to accelerate its on-chain strategy. The new CASP structure offers institutional clients simplified access to custody, exchange and advisory services for crypto-assets under a bank-grade compliance and risk management framework. It also supports new products, including the recently launched EUB and USB E-money tokens (stablecoins), and future real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions.

This strategy is backed by the bank's strength. Bison Bank closed 2025 with recurring net profit of €5 million, doubling the previous year, and a CET1 capital ratio of 38.5%, amongamong the highest in European banking. Its leadership in digital assets was recognized with the "Portugal's Best for Digital Assets" distinction at the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2026.

Bison Bank, S.A. is a Portuguese bank providing Private Banking, Depositary Bank, Corporate Advisory and Digital Assets services to individual and institutional clients, connecting European and global markets.

Bison Digital Assets S.A. is the first Virtual Asset Service Provider licensed by the Bank of Portugal and fully owned by a Portuguese bank, offering digital asset custody and exchange services.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bison Bank

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bison Bank crypto bank CryptoAsset Service Provider European MiCA Regulation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

OTIC Hearing launches Oticon Zeal and Play SI in Hong Kong

OTIC Hearing launches Oticon Zeal and Play SI in Hong Kong

FCC Philippines signs 1,500 MWh solar deal with Peak Energy

FCC Philippines signs 1,500 MWh solar deal with Peak Energy

GROW with Singlife launches CPF investment suite

GROW with Singlife launches CPF investment suite

RiceField campaign targets Singapore's cooking oil ratings

RiceField campaign targets Singapore's cooking oil ratings

InMobi's AI engine delivers 2x revenue growth for brands

InMobi's AI engine delivers 2x revenue growth for brands

iWOW raises S$15m from institutional investors

iWOW raises S$15m from institutional investors

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Trinasolar powers NSW's first green hydrogen facility

Trinasolar powers NSW's first green hydrogen facility

Global Forum helps Vietnam strengthen tax information exchange

Global Forum helps Vietnam strengthen tax information exchange

Piramal Pharma announces Q1 FY27 results

Piramal Pharma announces Q1 FY27 results

Vietnam's M&A market enters more selective phase

Vietnam's M&A market enters more selective phase

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020