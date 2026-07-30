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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

RiceField campaign targets Singapore's cooking oil ratings

July 30, 2026 | 10:40
(0) user say
RiceField launched an August campaign encouraging Singapore households to look beyond price and habit when choosing cooking oil, as saturated fat accounts for 36% of residents' total fat intake.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - RiceField Rice Bran Oil is launching a month-long consumer campaign to encourage Singapore households to take a closer look at the nutritional composition and everyday versatility of their cooking oil.

The campaign comes ahead of Singapore's extension of Nutri-Grade requirements to cooking oils from mid-2027. Under the new measures, prepacked oils will receive grades from A to D according to their saturated-fat content, helping shoppers compare products within the category.

The Ministry of Health identified cooking oil as a key source of saturated fat in Singapore diets. Saturated fat currently accounts for 36% of total fat consumed by residents, above the recommended maximum of 30%. Hypertension affects 37% of residents, while 31.9% have high blood cholesterol.

RiceField's 2L rice bran oil carries the Healthier Choice Symbol with the approved descriptor, "Lower in Saturated Fat". Per 100ml, its nutrition panel lists 21.8g of saturated fat, compared with 38.2g of monounsaturated fat and 30.6g of polyunsaturated fat. It also contains 7.5mg of Vitamin E per 100ml and product-tested Gamma Oryzanol.

Interest in rice-derived ingredients has also been reflected in recent scientific research. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis examined 11 randomised controlled trials involving 572 participants. Across the trials, rice bran interventions were associated with average reductions of 15.13mg/dL in triglycerides, 11.80mg/dL in total cholesterol and 15.11mg/dL in LDL cholesterol, with rice bran oil showing greater effects than whole rice bran in subgroup analysis. The researchers called for further long-term studies across more diverse populations. These findings relate to rice bran interventions generally and are not product-specific treatment claims.

"Since 2000, RiceField has been introducing Singaporeans to the goodness of rice bran oil, but many still know it mainly as an oil for frying," said Ally Ng, Marketing Director at Tong Seng Produce Pte Ltd. "As more attention is placed on what goes into everyday cooking oils, we hope to help families understand their choices and discover how rice bran oil can fit naturally into modern cooking, from stir-fries, marinates, to homemade salad dressings and even, as a moisturising body oil."

With a light, neutral taste and high smoke point, RiceField can be used for common Asian cooking methods including stir-frying, pan-frying and deep-frying, as well as roasting and uncooked preparations.

The campaign follows RiceField's Singapore Retail Festival activation at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza from 17 to 19 July, where 426 participants explored the oil through salad-dressing and lavender body-oil workshops.

From 1 to 31 August 2026, shoppers who purchase 2L of RiceField Rice Bran Oil will receive a complimentary 2-in-1 Oil Spray & Dispenser (worth $8) while stocks last. RiceField is available at CS Fresh, FairPrice, Giant, Shell Select, Sheng Siong and Umart, as well as through Foodpanda, RedMart, Shopee and the official @ricefield.oil TikTok Shop.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tong Seng Produce

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
RiceField Cooking oil ratings NutriGrade requirements

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