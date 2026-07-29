Arrow Electronics signs MoUs to boost Thailand's tech industry

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2026 - Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, today announced the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Thai IoT Association (TIoTA) and the Thai Embedded Systems Association (TESA) to support technology innovation and the continued development of Thailand's electronics ecosystem.

Arrow Electronics Signs MoUs to Help Advance Technology Innovation in Thailand's Electronics Industry

The collaborations establish a framework for Arrow, TIoTA, and TESA to work together on initiatives that promote the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), embedded systems, and industrial digitalization. Planned activities include technical seminars, engineering workshops, and industry engagement programs designed to strengthen engineering capabilities, foster knowledge sharing, and accelerate innovation across Thailand's electronics sector."Innovation today requires more than access to technology—it relies on the expertise to integrate it and bring solutions to market efficiently," said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics' semiconductor business for South Asia, Korea, and Japan. "By working with TIoTA and TESA, we aim to help engineers and technology companies overcome complexity, strengthen their engineering and supply chain capabilities, and access the resources needed to move ideas from concept to commercialization. Together, we can help accelerate technology adoption and foster innovation across Thailand's electronics sector."A leading industry organization, the TIoTA serves as a platform for collaboration among technology providers, industry participants, and academic partners, helping advance the adoption of IoT and digital technologies across Thailand."Thailand's IoT ecosystem continues to create new opportunities for digital innovation across industries," said Dr. Suthat Krongchon, president of TIoTA. "Arrow's technology portfolio, engineering resources, and global industry experience can contribute valuable capabilities to our network. Working alongside Arrow, we hope to foster technology adoption, innovation, and long-term industry competitiveness.""The advancement of embedded systems and intelligent technologies relies on strong collaboration across the industry," said Associate Professor Wiroon Sriborrirux, president of TESA. "Arrow brings expertise in components, engineering, and supply chain services. Through this collaboration, we aim to connect Thailand's engineering and technology community with advanced technologies and practical development resources that support talent development, facilitate knowledge sharing, and strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem."The MoUs reflect the organizations' shared commitment to strengthening engineering capabilities, accelerating technology adoption, and supporting collaboration across Thailand's technology ecosystem.https://www.arrow.com

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