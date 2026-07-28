Jewel Cafe expands to Dunearn Village amid gold price surge

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2026 - As gold prices continue to hold near historic highs, a growing number of consumers in Singapore are taking a fresh look at the value of jewelry, branded goods, and precious metals they have held for years. In response to this rising demand, Jewel Cafe — a Japanese-founded specialty buying brand — has opened a new appointment-based store at Dunearn Village. The new location offers professional appraisals of gold, jewelry, luxury watches, and branded bags in a calm, private setting.

A Jewel Cafe staff member assists a customer with a jewelry appraisal at one of the brand's Singapore locations.



Record Gold Prices Prompt Consumers to Reassess Dormant Assets According to the World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends: Q4 and Full Year 2025 report, the US dollar gold price rose 67% in 2025, setting 53 new all-time highs throughout the year. The annual average price reached a record USD 3,431.50 per troy ounce.

Against this backdrop of historic price levels, consumers around the world are increasingly seeking to understand the value of jewelry, precious metals, and inherited items that have long sat unused. In Singapore, where financial awareness and long-term asset management are deeply embedded in everyday life, many households hold gold jewelry acquired over the years for weddings, anniversaries, and other significant milestones. Alongside the desire to acquire new assets, there is a growing interest in simply knowing the current value of what one already owns. At Jewel Cafe, an increasing number of customers are visiting not necessarily to sell, but to find out what their items are worth today.

A Trusted Appraisal Service, Designed to Be Accessible Jewel Cafe aims to make the appraisal experience straightforward and approachable. Customers may bring in a single item or an entire collection, with appraisals available for the following categories:

- Gold and platinum - Diamond jewelry - Luxury watches - Branded bags and accessories - Selected gemstones

All appraisals are free of charge, and there is no obligation to sell. Each assessment is accompanied by a clear explanation, ensuring customers can make informed decisions about their own assets.

New Store Now Open: Dunearn Village Jewel Cafe Dunearn Village 896 Dunearn Road #04-04, Dunearn Village, Singapore 589472

Conveniently located near King Albert Park MRT, the store offers a relaxed, appointment-based environment for appraisals.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM (last appointment at 5:30 PM) Closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays Tel: +65 9230 5483

Appointments can be made online or by contacting the store directly. The opening of the Dunearn Village location makes Jewel Cafe's services more accessible to customers living and working in the western part of Singapore.

Source Gold market data cited in this release is sourced from the World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends: Q4 and Full Year 2025.



https://jewel-cafe.sg/

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