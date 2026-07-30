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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GROW with Singlife launches CPF investment suite

July 30, 2026 | 10:43
(0) user say
GROW with Singlife launched the GROW Alpha Series, offering model portfolios designed to help Singaporeans optimise their CPF savings and plan for longer retirements.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - GROW with Singlife ("GROW"), an integrated investment platform under leading financial services company Singlife, today announces the launch of the GROW Alpha Series, a suite of three professionally constructed model portfolios to help Singaporeans grow their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Ordinary Account (OA) savings for retirement.

Singapore is now a "super-aged" society, with one in five residents aged 65 and above, a ratio that is expected to rise to nearly one in four by 2030. Life expectancy continues to climb: a baby born in 2023 can expect to live to 83, up from 79 just two decades earlier. Singaporeans can now expect to spend well over 20 years or more in retirement, and will need to fund their lifestyle, including healthcare and other expenses. A financially worry-free retirement requires careful planning.

The GROW Alpha Series is built on open architecture, which means the portfolios are not tied to any single asset manager. Funds are selected on investment merit, and any fund from any manager can be added or removed as markets evolve.

Each of the three models – Balanced, Growth and Aggressive – is designed to pursue long-term capital growth through a globally diversified portfolio that seeks growth, manages risk and adapts to changing market conditions. GROW's investment specialists draw on macro and asset allocation insights from leading asset managers to develop these model portfolio strategies. Investors pay no additional portfolio fees.

Tim Wong, Head of Products at GROW with Singlife said: "We are entering a new era of retirement planning. As Singaporeans live longer and retirement needs evolve, advisers need solutions that are both disciplined and scalable. The GROW Alpha Series reflects our commitment to help advisers optimise clients' CPF savings through professionally-curated portfolios, empowering more Singaporeans to achieve better retirement outcomes and greater wealth longevity."

All three model portfolios will include the Fullerton Lux Funds – Global Absolute Alpha ("LGAA") by Fullerton Fund Management ("Fullerton"), a growth-focused global equity strategy with a carefully selected portfolio of approximately 40 global stocks. The Fund seeks to invest in the best available growth opportunities worldwide, free from the constraints of pre-determined sectors or regions. GROW first introduced an exclusive share class of the LGAA on its platform in September 2024. The inclusion of the fund across all three GROW Alpha Series portfolios reflects GROW's continued conviction in its partnership with Fullerton.

Roslin Zhu, Deputy Head of Equities and Portfolio Manager at Fullerton Fund Management, said: "The Fullerton Lux Funds – Global Absolute Alpha - stands out for its top-decile peer rankings across multiple periods, underpinned by a disciplined process that keeps us focused on our best global ideas while managing risk actively. The combination of return potential and active downside protection means clients can pursue long-term growth with greater confidence through different market cycles. Making this strategy available under the CPFIS-OA is an important step to help investors put their CPF savings to work in a globally diversified, actively managed strategy as part of their retirement planning."

Over the years, GROW has forged partnerships with over 50 leading asset managers in the region to provide customers with access to an extensive product shelf of more than 1,500 funds. These include exclusive funds – available only on GROW's platforms – designed and curated to meet the diverse objectives of its advisers and clients. This breadth of access has enabled GROW's multi-manager approach in the Alpha Series model portfolios.

Apart from Fullerton's LGAA, the current allocations in the GROW Alpha Series include funds selected from Schroders, Eastspring Investments, Amova Asset Management, and UOB Asset Management.

The minimum investment amount for the GROW Alpha Series is S$200. Investors can learn more by contacting their Financial Adviser Representatives.

https://grow.singlife.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By GROW with Singlife

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TagTag:
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