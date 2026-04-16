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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

L'Occitane relaunches Amande Sublime collection

April 16, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
The French cosmetics brand reintroduced its almond-based shower and body care product line with updated formulations.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - In a world that rarely slows down, a shower remains one of the few uninterrupted pauses in the day, a moment that belongs entirely to the self. With the return of its iconic Amande Sublime collection, L’Occitane en Provence reimagines this everyday routine as a mindful ritual, where sensorial pleasure meets responsible beauty.

Amande Sublime Collection: Softening Shower Oil, Supple Skin Oil, and Smoothing Milk Concentrate
Amande Sublime Collection: Softening Shower Oil, Supple Skin Oil, and Smoothing Milk Concentrate

At the heart of the collection is Almond, a precious ingredient deeply tied to Provence and to L’Occitane’s longstanding commitment to biodiversity, responsible sourcing, and circular beauty.
From Provence to the Shower: The Almond Story of Renewal Once abundant across Provence, Almond trees nearly disappeared from the landscape in the mid‑20th century due to changing agricultural priorities and climate challenges. Since 2000, L’Occitane has worked closely with local farmers to help revive this fragile crop, supporting the replanting of more than 500,000 Almond trees in southern France and contributing to the regeneration of local ecosystems.

Sourced from Provence, L’Occitane’s Almonds are cultivated using agroecological practices that prioritise soil health, biodiversity and long‑term resilience. By working directly with producers, including multi‑generation Almond growers at the Valensole plateau - Jean-Pierre Jaubert, the Maison ensures both the quality of its ingredients and the preservation of Provençal heritage.
A Circular Approach to Ingredients — Nothing Wasted L’Occitane’s philosophy extends beyond sourcing to using every part of the Almond:
  • Almond Oil gently cleanses and nourishes the skin
  • Almond Milk helps hydrate and improve skin suppleness
  • Finely Crushed Almond Shells are repurposed for gentle exfoliation
This holistic use of the ingredient reflects a circular mindset - maximising benefits while minimising waste and reinforces L’Occitane’s commitment to responsible production.
The Icon Reimagined: Amande Sublime Softening Shower Oil A global bestseller, the Amande Sublime Softening Shower Oil transforms from a silky oil into a delicate milky lather on contact with water, cleansing gently while enveloping the skin in the comforting scent of fresh Almonds.

Formulated with 40% natural-origin oils, including Almond and grapeseed oils, the shower oil leaves skin feeling soft and supple after every use. The formula contains 99% biodegradable ingredients and is available in a refill format that helps reduce packaging weight by up to 81% compared to standard bottles, offering a more conscious way to enjoy everyday indulgence.
Beyond the Shower: A Complete Almond Body Ritual Reimagined The ritual continues with targeted body care products designed to support skin comfort and elasticity:
  • Amande Sublime Supple Skin Oil, formulated with 50% Almond oil, helps improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks by up to 44%, leaving skin firmer and more refined after regular use
  • Amande Sublime Smoothing Milk Concentrate delivers lasting hydration, helping to nourish and soften the skin while improving overall texture and comfort
Both products are also available in refill formats, encouraging long‑term use with reduced environmental impact.
Design Inspired by Nature Accompanying the collection is a refreshed packaging design inspired by the delicate curve of an inverted Almond, reflecting softness, fluidity and sensoriality. The signature black cap pays homage to L’Occitane’s iconic apothecary heritage and is engraved with the Maison’s monogram, a subtle link between tradition and modern refinement.
A Certified Commitment to Conscious Beauty As part of the L’Occitane Group, a certified B Corporation™ since 2023, the Amande Sublime collection embodies the Maison’s commitment to balancing pleasure with purpose from responsible ingredient sourcing to waste‑reducing packaging and long‑term biodiversity programmes.

Held in Kuala Lumpur, the Everyday Ritual Redefined with L'Occitane Amande Sublime event reimagined a familiar bathroom moment as an immersive sensorial journey, engaging the senses of sight, scent, texture, touch and taste through the comforting world of Almond. Guests were guided through a ritual of cleansing, pausing and nourishing the skin, reflecting on how everyday routines can be transformed into moments of intention.

“Today, self‑care is not about adding more steps, but about finding meaning in moments we already have,” said Ms Elida Wong, General Manager of L’Occitane Southeast Asia & India. “The shower is one of the few daily rituals that allows us to pause. With the Amande Sublime collection, we hope to transform this moment into an experience that feels both sensorial and intentional.”
More Product Information:
  • Amande Sublime Softening Shower Oil (Available in 250ml & 500ml)
  • Amande Sublime Softening Shower Oil - Refill
  • Amande Sublime Supple Skin Oil (Available in 40ml &100ml)
  • Amande Sublime Supple Skin Oil - Refill
  • Amande Sublime Smoothing Milk Concentrate
  • Amande Sublime Smoothing Milk Concentrate - Refill
https://my.loccitane.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By L’Occitane en Provence

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L'Occitane Amande Sublime

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