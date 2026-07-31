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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Temus acquires Thinking Machines to scale enterprise AI

July 31, 2026 | 11:46
(0) user say
Temus acquired Thinking Machines Data Science, combining its transformation delivery infrastructure with Thinking Machines' decade-long experience building data platforms and deploying enterprise AI systems across Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2026 - Temus, a Singapore AI and digital transformation company established by Temasek, today announced a strategic investment in Philippines-headquartered Thinking Machines Data Science (TM), OpenAI's first official Services Partner in Asia Pacific.

(Left to Right) Sng Ren Yeong, CEO, Temus, and Stephanie Sy, Founder, Thinking Machines
(Left to Right) Sng Ren Yeong, CEO, Temus, and Stephanie Sy, Founder, Thinking Machines

TM will continue to operate under its own brand and leadership as "Thinking Machines Data Science, a Temus entity". Stephanie Sy joins the Temus leadership team, and co-leads the combined Applied AI & Data team as Managing Director, alongside Sutowo Wong.

"The window to capture this moment in Southeast Asia is now, and you need the right partners to move at the speed the market demands," said Stephanie Sy. "We built Thinking Machines because we believed that the region deserved world-class AI capability – built here, for here. Joining the Temus group means we can pursue that ambition at a scale we could not have reached alone. Our team, our brand, and our commitment to our clients remain unchanged. What changes is the breadth of what we can offer them."

Accelerating production-grade AI deployment across Southeast Asia

TM was founded in Manila in 2015 by Stephanie Sy. Over a decade, it has trained more than 10,000 professionals in AI and co-developed hundreds of AI systems with organisations across financial services, retail, conglomerates, and the civic sector. It operates offices in Manila, Singapore, and Bangkok. Its recognition as OpenAI's first APAC Services Partner and recently awarded OpenAI advanced partner status - reflects a track record of deploying production-grade AI systems across diverse operating environments in the region.

Temus, 500-strong and anchored in Singapore, provides full-stack AI transformation spanning cloud and application engineering, consulting, and design. Its work spans healthcare, defence, financial services, education, and government, in line with Singapore's Smart Nation and National AI Strategy priorities.

The acquisition of TM combines Temus' transformation delivery infrastructure - including its AI Foundry, launched in May 2026 at the Asia Tech x Summit with support from Digital Industry Singapore - with TM's decade-long execution capability in building data platforms and deploying enterprise AI systems. Together, the two firms are positioned to accelerate the move from AI pilots to production-grade deployment across Southeast Asia.

Clients and partners of both firms will benefit from expanded capability across the combined entity, with no disruption to existing engagements or teams.
(Left to Right) Stephanie Sy, Managing Director, Applied AI & Data, Temus, Sng Ren Yeong, CEO, Temus, and Sutowo Wong, Managing Director, Applied AI & Data, Temus
(Left to Right) Stephanie Sy, Managing Director, Applied AI & Data, Temus, Sng Ren Yeong, CEO, Temus, and Sutowo Wong, Managing Director, Applied AI & Data, Temus

Sutowo Wong, Managing Director, Applied AI & Data, Temus, said: "I'm glad to be working alongside Stephanie and the Thinking Machines team as we bring our two teams together. Our combined Applied AI & Data team brings together Temus' transformation delivery capability with Thinking Machines' decade of AI execution experience. Together, we're able to support clients with a deeper bench across the full spectrum of AI and data work, and scale AI impact across the Southeast Asia region."

Sng Ren Yeong, Chief Executive Officer, Temus, said: "Many enterprises are navigating the challenge of running AI systems that hold up under real operating conditions - constrained data, regulatory requirements, complex workflows. That requires a different level of engineering, governance, and integration. Thinking Machines brings deep capability in that layer of the problem. This investment connects two parts of the system that need to work as one: how AI is built, and how it is made to operate at scale."

He added: "This investment is a recognition of a shared mission - two teams that were each built by people who came home to build. Thinking Machines gains the reach and resources of the Temus group. Temus gains a team that has been doing serious AI delivery work for over a decade. Together, we are better placed than ever to help organisations move from AI pilots into production, for Singapore and beyond."

https://temus.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More at thinkingmachin.es.

By Temus

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TagTag:
Temus Thinking Machines Enterprise AI systems Deployment infrastructure

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