LG joins Sdverse to accelerate software-defined mobility innovation

October 23, 2025 | 15:44
(0) user say
LG Brings AlphaWare Suite and Other Mobility Solutions to SDVerse Marketplace, Supporting Automakers and Suppliers to Usher in the Software-Defined Vehicle Era

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), a global leader in mobility technology, has joined SDVerse, the automotive industry's first B2B marketplace dedicated to software. By introducing its LG AlphaWare portfolio of software solutions to the platform, LG aims to support automakers and suppliers in accelerating the transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

SDVerse, founded in 2024 by General Motors, Magna and Wipro, is the first global B2B marketplace for automotive software. Designed as a "matchmaking" platform for software buyers and sellers, SDVerse shifts away from the traditional "captive" development model to one that promotes transparency, efficiency and collaboration across the value chain. Sellers can list their software solutions, while buyers can easily search, compare and explore offerings to find the right solutions.

Supported by a consortium of industry-leading partners, SDVerse has quickly evolved into a trusted digital hub that is already reducing inefficiencies in procurement and helping to accelerate the industry-wide adoption of SDVs.

By joining SDVerse, LG aims to deepen its cooperation with automakers and suppliers, fostering a more open and connected mobility ecosystem. With LG AlphaWare – a comprehensive portfolio designed for SDVs –LG helps automakers navigate the growing complexity of automotive software, improve reliability and security, and accelerate the evolution of in-vehicle experiences.

LG AlphaWare is organized around five key pillars – PlayWare, MetaWare, VisionWare, BaseWare and OpsWare – covering key areas from immersive in-vehicle entertainment and AR/MR navigation to intelligent driver and passenger monitoring, robust operating system support and secure lifecycle management. LG AlphaWare is symbolic of LG's transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company – extending its innovation leadership from the home to mobility and delivering safer, smarter and more enjoyable driving experiences.

"We are delighted to welcome LG Electronics to SDVerse," said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. "LG's broad suite of mobility solutions, led by their AlphaWare suite, strengthens our platform and enables OEMs and suppliers to access technologies that simultaneously create exceptional user experiences and speed up the arrival of software-defined mobility worldwide."

"We are proud to introduce LG's mobility solutions to the SDVerse marketplace," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company. "Automotive companies today face the challenge of unifying vehicle operating systems and evolving their business models to stay competitive in the SDV era. By joining SDVerse, we can provide proven solutions that simplify integration and help accelerate innovation."

For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution.

By PR Newswire

LG Electronics

TagTag:
LG LG Electronics Softwaredefined mobility Automotive software marketplace

