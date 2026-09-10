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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FEV Consulting earns place on Forbes global management consultancy list

September 10, 2026 | 09:13
(0) user say
Forbes and Statista selected FEV Consulting among the world's top management consulting firms following an independent international survey evaluating corporate client satisfaction and performance.

AACHEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 8 September 2026 – FEV Consulting has once again been recognized among the world's leading management consulting firms. The company has been included in the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 ranking by Forbes and Statista. The recognition highlights FEV Consulting's international consulting expertise and underscores its successful expansion as a global partner for technology-driven transformation.

Following its inclusion in Forbes' global rankings in 2022 and 2023, FEV Consulting has once again been recognized by Forbes and Statista in 2026 - earning a place in both the America's Best Management Consulting Firms and World's Best Management Consulting Firms rankings. Source: Forbes / FEV

Following its inclusion in Forbes' global rankings in 2022 and 2023, FEV Consulting has once again been recognized by Forbes and Statista in 2026 - earning a place in both the America's Best Management Consulting Firms and World's Best Management Consulting Firms rankings. Source: Forbes / FEV

This latest distinction adds to a series of prestigious international recognitions. Earlier this year, FEV Consulting was also named to the America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 ranking by Forbes and Statista. Previously, the company was included in Forbes' global rankings in 2022 and 2023. Its renewed inclusion reaffirms FEV Consulting's position as an internationally recognized management consulting firm.

"Being recognized once again by Forbes and Statista reinforces our commitment to helping organizations around the world navigate complex transformation with a unique combination of strategic expertise, deep technological understanding, and execution excellence," said Alexander Nase, Global Managing Director of FEV Consulting.

FEV Consulting supports organizations worldwide in transforming their business models, products, and operations. The company combines strategic consulting with the deep technology and engineering expertise of the FEV Group, enabling customers to master the defining transformation challenges of our time—from decarbonization, software-defined products, and artificial intelligence to advanced robotics and the development of resilient mobility, energy, and industrial systems.

FEV Consulting's approach combines strategic vision with technical feasibility. Clients benefit from consulting services that integrate market, technology, and regulatory expertise with hands-on experience gained from engineering, development, and validation projects. The result is practical, implementation-oriented solutions that deliver measurable business impact.

The ranking is based on independent surveys of industry experts and clients. Firms are evaluated on criteria including professional expertise, industry knowledge, and client recommendations.

Press release download: https://fev.group/473fd1

http://www.fev-consulting.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FEV Consulting

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FEV Consulting Forbes and Statista Management consulting firms

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