Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Daesang expands into biopharmaceuticals using 70 years of fermentation tech

September 11, 2026 | 15:09
(0) user say
South Korean company Daesang expanded its operations into the global biopharmaceutical sector, leveraging seven decades of proprietary fermentation technology to manufacture high-purity medical-grade amino acids.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang, a Korean food and biotechnology company, is expanding into the biopharmaceutical sector, leveraging fermentation technology that originated with its fermented seasoning brand MIWON. Moving beyond the production of general-purpose amino acids such as feed-grade lysine, the company plans to develop high-purity amino acids used in medical infusion solutions, clinical nutrition, and biopharmaceuticals into a new growth driver.

To this end, Daesang acquired AMINO GmbH, a German company specializing in pharmaceutical-grade amino acids, earlier this year, marking a major push into the global biopharmaceutical market. Founded in 2006, AMINO produces high-purity amino acids used in medical infusion solutions, clinical nutrition, and the manufacture of cell culture media and excipients for biopharmaceuticals. The company operates an R&D center and a 6,000 m2 production facility in Frellstedt, northern Germany, and maintains established business relationships with global biopharmaceutical and clinical nutrition companies.

Through the acquisition, Daesang has gained AMINO's amino acid purification technology, production facilities, European regulatory expertise, and global customer network. Daesang has established a global supply chain in which raw materials for pharmaceutical-grade amino acids are produced using existing facilities at its Korean plant, with final purification carried out at AMINO's production facility in Germany. Building on this framework, the company plans to maintain its established presence in Europe while gradually expanding into North American and Asian markets.

Since becoming the first Korean company to develop MIWON, a sugarcane-based fermented seasoning, Daesang has strengthened the competitiveness of its biotechnology business through continuous technological innovation. The company currently exports products under the MIWON brand to more than 80 countries and supplies a range of amino acids, including feed-grade lysine and L-Histidine, to global markets. Going forward, Daesang plans to improve production efficiency across its commodity portfolio while focusing its resources on premium, high-purity amino acids used in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Jung-bae Lim, CEO of Daesang Corporation, said, "We are now leveraging the fermentation technology that began with MIWON and our capabilities in the amino acid business to expand into the high-value biopharmaceutical sector. We will continue to establish new operations overseas and pursue technology exchange and business partnerships with international companies as we work to emerge as a global leader."

For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

By PR Newswire

Daesang Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Daesang Biopharmaceuticals fermentation tech

Related Contents

Daesang to showcase its global food leadership at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2026

Daesang to showcase its global food leadership at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2026

Clover Appoints Nicholas Jackson, Ph.D., as President of Global R&D and Alliances

Clover Appoints Nicholas Jackson, Ph.D., as President of Global R&D and Alliances

Daesang’s Jongga Launches Menus with Top Eateries in U.S., Australia

Daesang’s Jongga Launches Menus with Top Eateries in U.S., Australia

O’food Turns Heads at Australia’s Biggest University Festival

O’food Turns Heads at Australia’s Biggest University Festival

Daesang expands food production capacity

Daesang expands food production capacity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Flying halfway around the world to Vietnam for treatment of spinal stenosis

Flying halfway around the world to Vietnam for treatment of spinal stenosis

AI-ready digital marketing agency in Vietnam

AI-ready digital marketing agency in Vietnam

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

Vietnam turns to specialised chips for its semiconductor industry

Vietnam turns to specialised chips for its semiconductor industry

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020