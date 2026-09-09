Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment has achieved notable success at the tenth anniversary edition of the prestigious Trip.Gourmet Restaurant Rankings and Fine Dining Awards. Presented with a total of five accolades, the achievement reinforces Melco's position as a premier global leader in hospitality and commitment to Macau's ongoing development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams Macau was honored with the highest distinction Black Diamond recognition

Jade Dragon (City of Dreams) was honored with the highest distinction Black Diamond recognition. Creating culinary masterpieces that set the standard for gastronomic excellence in Macau and beyond, Jade Dragon is the only Chinese restaurant in the world awarded with MICHELIN three stars and Black Pearl three diamonds.

(City of Dreams) was honored with the highest distinction Black Diamond recognition. Creating culinary masterpieces that set the standard for gastronomic excellence in Macau and beyond, Jade Dragon is the only Chinese restaurant in the world awarded with MICHELIN three stars and Black Pearl three diamonds. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus (City of Dreams) captured the distinguished Diamond accolade for its legendary French classics. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is honored with MICHELIN two stars and Black Pearl one diamond.

(City of Dreams) captured the distinguished Diamond accolade for its legendary French classics. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus is honored with MICHELIN two stars and Black Pearl one diamond. Yí (City of Dreams) garnered the prestigious Platinum status for its innovative Chinese cuisine. The Black Pearl one-diamond restaurant distills Chinese gastronomy to its essence in a creative take on seasonal dining through its signature dishes.

(City of Dreams) garnered the prestigious Platinum status for its innovative Chinese cuisine. The Black Pearl one-diamond restaurant distills Chinese gastronomy to its essence in a creative take on seasonal dining through its signature dishes. Sushi Kinetsu (City of Dreams) was awarded the Platinum status for its outstanding authentic Edomae sushi craftsmanship. It holds MICHELIN one star and Black Pearl one diamond.

(City of Dreams) was awarded the Platinum status for its outstanding authentic sushi craftsmanship. It holds MICHELIN one star and Black Pearl one diamond. Pearl Dragon (Studio City) attained the Platinum status. The MICHELIN-starred restaurant fuses modern flair with timeless Cantonese tradition for an exquisite dining experience. Crafted from the finest seasonal ingredients, Pearl Dragon's dishes are rooted in Cantonese culinary traditions and masterfully infused with Chaozhou essence.

The honors were presented at the award ceremony celebrations in Singapore on September 8, 2026. The five award-winning restaurants at Melco representing the pinnacle of fine dining excellence include:said, "Achieving five major honors at the tenth anniversary of the Trip.Gourmet Awards is a great testament to our unwavering commitment to world-class hospitality. This milestone belongs entirely to our extraordinary culinary and F&B team colleagues. Their continued dedication, creativity and tireless pursuit of excellence ensure that every guest enjoys an unforgettable journey with us. I am deeply thankful to our team for their hard work and passion. We look forward to working together to continue driving forward Macau's reputation as a global culinary destination."https://www.melco-resorts.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.