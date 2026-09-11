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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Baseus launches fast-charging power ecosystem for iPhone Duo devices

September 11, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
Baseus introduced its power ecosystem designed for iPhone Duo devices, incorporating the PicoGo Air magnetic power bank and AH22 100W digital display fast charger.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus introduces a charging ecosystem designed for iPhone Duo, featuring the PicoGo Air AM72 Magnetic Power Bank, AH22 100W Digital Display Fast Charger, and HoopRing Phone Case. Built around the needs of a foldable form factor—from fit and grip to power and thermal comfort—the collection delivers a connected experience that works naturally in both folded and unfolded states.

The centerpiece is the Baseus PicoGo Air AM72 Qi2 Magnetic Power Bank (5K, 25W), designed as a true 1:1 match for iPhone Duo—from its precisely tailored dimensions and camera-safe magnetic layout to its refined finish. AM72 also features an Apple-matched aluminum-alloy body that echoes the phone's premium design language, allowing it to blend naturally with the device rather than look like a separate accessory.

Whether commuting, working between meetings, filming on the move, or using the unfolded display for longer sessions, AM72 keeps power close without disrupting the experience. Its 5,000mAh capacity supports Qi2 15W magnetic wireless charging and up to 25W USB-C wired charging, while a 12N magnetic hold keeps it securely aligned. Besides, AM72 sets itself apart from conventional magnetic power banks with a raised platform design that creates a cooling gap between the power bank and iPhone Duo. Together with Glacier Cooling Structure 2.0 and AI adaptive temperature management, it helps dissipate heat more effectively for a cooler, more comfortable charging experience. Despite this enhanced thermal design, AM72 measures just 7.9mm at its slimmest point, maintaining a card-slim profile that feels natural in hand. PowerSense NFC also gives users easy access to battery health and key cell-status information through the app.

For users who want iPhone Duo to be ready before they leave home, the Baseus AH22 100W Digital Display Fast Charger delivers high-output performance in a compact, travel-friendly design. Intelligent power allocation, smart device recognition, and AI temperature control help make everyday charging efficient and dependable, while the customizable digital display keeps charging status clearly in view.

The Baseus HoopRing Phone Case completes the ecosystem with tailored protection and an integrated 360-degree rotating magnetic stand. Its soft-edged design offers a comfortable grip, while the stand enables flexible hands-free viewing in portrait or landscape—whether iPhone Duo is folded, unfolded, or paired with Baseus magnetic accessories.

Together, AM72, AH22, and the HoopRing phone case turn charging from an interruption into a natural part of the foldable experience. The collection for iPhone Duo will be officially available in November. Stay tuned for more details.

By PR Newswire

Baseus

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TagTag:
Baseus iPhone Duo Fastcharging power ecosystem

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